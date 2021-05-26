Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'
In a league defined by constant turnover, Josh Allen has been afforded the rare opportunity of having the same group of key decision-makers surrounding him. Since selecting Allen in the first round of the 2018 draft, the Bills have kept the same head coach, offensive coordinator and general manager in place. They've meticulously built their team around him, adding a major piece in Stefon Diggs, who helped launch them to new heights in 2020.www.nfl.com