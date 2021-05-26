Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

By Nick Shook
NFL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a league defined by constant turnover, Josh Allen has been afforded the rare opportunity of having the same group of key decision-makers surrounding him. Since selecting Allen in the first round of the 2018 draft, the Bills have kept the same head coach, offensive coordinator and general manager in place. They've meticulously built their team around him, adding a major piece in ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿, who helped launch them to new heights in 2020.

www.nfl.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Offensive Coordinator#He Got Game#Ball Security#Buffalo#Coach Mcdermott#Organizational Stability#Things#Constant Turnover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Josh Allen Is NFL’s Best Trash Talker, Apparently

He is the guy that is the next era of the Buffalo Bills. The era that we are going to be able to tell our kids about, like Jim Kelly in the 90s. Josh Allen seems to be a great kid. At 24, he led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game, but the growth he has showed over his first few seasons has been phenomenal. The Buffalo Bills are in good hands with Josh Allen around. But, Josh isn't afraid to trash talk some either.
NFLPosted by
WGR550

Josh Allen already a popular bet for 2021 NFL MVP

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t going to surprise anyone if he’s a front runner for the 2021 NFL MVP Award, and the amount of people placing their MVP futures bets on him demonstrates that that’s the case.
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Josh Allen, Matt Stafford have been the most popular MVP bets

It's never too early to place some bets on who you think might be the NFL MVP, especially considering there's a whole lot of potential value to be had prior to the season. Have a gut feeling that someone is going to break out of their shell, perhaps like Lamar Jackson did in 2019? You might as well throw a few bucks on him before everyone else catches on.
NFLThe Phinsider

2021 Miami Dolphins schedule: Breaking down the season

The Miami Dolphins’ roster was released last night by the NFL. In the new 17-game schedule, the Dolphins will play nine home games and eight road contests, including a trip to London this year. Miami landed two primetime games, a Thursday night game against the Ravens and a Monday night contest featuring the New Orleans Saints. Coming off a ten-win season last year, the Dolphins will be looking to back that up with another strong performance and a hopeful playoff run.
NFLThe Dansville Online

Buffalo Bills schedule analysis: Predictions for each game in 2021

There’s really not a whole lot to complain about regarding the Buffalo Bills 2021 schedule because it has the best of both worlds for fans. In fact, it's about as perfect a schedule as anyone could have hoped for. The television networks treated the team like the Super Bowl contender...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Bills Today | NFL Network makes this 'wins total' prediction for Buffalo in 2021

1. NFL Network makes this 'wins total' prediction for Buffalo in 2021. NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund released her win total projections for every team in the NFL. For the Bills, she projected that the team would have 11.1 wins which is second only to the Chiefs (11.9 wins) in the AFC. With double-digit wins in 2021, the Bills will have had three-straight double-digit win seasons for only the second time in franchise history and for the first time since the 1990-1993 seasons.
NFLcheektowagabee.com

Josh Allen to sign merchandise

A private autograph-signing event with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will take place Wednesday, June 2, at Great Sports. Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, located at 794 French Road, will serve as the exclusive mail-order provider. Mail-order requests and local items to be autographed must be received by Bases Loaded by Tuesday, May 25. The prices for the event are $279 […]
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Defender Has Clear Expectation For Trevor Lawrence

Being the No. 1 overall pick has already placed high expectations on rookie Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Additionally, at least one of his new teammates is expecting big things in year one. Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen has dealt with his fair share of shoddy quarterback play in Jacksonville...
NFLUSA Today

Josh Allen vs. Tom Brady named best QB matchup of 2021

The Bills will visit an old friend in 2021 and it’s a game much of Buffalo is looking forward to. Some had hoped that the Bills visiting quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the NFL’s season-opening matchup on Thursday of Week 1. Instead, it was revealed that those two won’t meet until Week 14.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ trade with Vikings tries to fortify defense vs Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert

The Kansas City Chiefs improved their offensive line in the NFL draft. Thursday afternoon, they took a low-risk gamble on a cornerback they showed interest in three years ago. Kansas City and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a trade which sends Minnesota cornerback Mike Hughes to the AFC champions, with the teams swapping late-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. Kansas City is clearly trying to boost its secondary against Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, division foe Justin Herbert, and other top quarterbacks in the AFC.
NFLnbcboston.com

Ranking Every Starting Quarterback on Patriots' 17-Game Schedule

Curran: Ranking every starting QB the Pats will oppose in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Nothing better proves the cliché that the NFL is a “quarterback-driven league” than everyone’s inner dialogue when the league revealed its 2021 schedule. Be honest. You think Browns, you think Baker Mayfield. The...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: GMFB breaks down Josh Allen's year ahead

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football hosted a roundtable discussion on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen this past week. Insider James Palmer and others looked ahead to how the QB can get even better next season. For their full breakdown on Allen and the Bills, see the attached video above.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Plays that defined 2020: Week 1—New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

What if someone told you they had the audacity to miss a Bills game? What if you could show them one play, and one play only, to recap the whole thing? What play would you choose? Welcome to Plays that defined 2020... New York Jets at Buffalo Bills. The season...
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Josh Allen explains why Emmanuel Sanders could flourish in Bills offense

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders had options once the New Orleans Saints decided to release the 34-year-old pass catcher before the start of free agency. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Sanders had his choice of a couple teams, but ultimately decided to put his Super Bowl hopes in the hands - and the right arm - of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills Links, 5/29: How Josh Allen can get even better

Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Buffalo Bills to a 13-3 record, the AFC East title and an appearance in the AFC Championship, enjoying an MVP-caliber season in the process. In today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we examine whether Allen can build upon the successes of last season and how he can get even better this year.