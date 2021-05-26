Cancel
If Predators lose series, Game 5 could haunt them

By Michael Gallagher
Nashville Post
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators were seven minutes and five seconds away from bringing a 3-2 series lead against the No. 1 team in the Western Conference back to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. Instead, the Predators find themselves in win-or-go-home mode after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC...

www.nashvillepost.com
MLB95.5 FM WIFC

Brewers Lose Game & Shaw

CINCINNATI, OHIO (WSAU) The Milwaukee Brewers lost the game to the Reds 7-3 on Wednesday night but more importantly they also lost Travis Shaw to a serious shoulder injury. Shaw dove for a ball to his right in the second inning and landed awkwardly. He stayed down on the field as medical crews rushed to help. It was a dislocated left shoulder which trainers popped back into place on the field. He was helped off the field in obvious pain as the trainers kept the arm stablized. Shaw will have an MRI today to discover the extent of the damage.
Oklahoma City, OK247Sports

FSU loses Game 2 of WCWS Championship Series

A two-run home run by Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo in the top of the sixth inning made sure that the WCWS Championship Series would not conclude on Wednesday evening. The No. 1 seeded Sooners defeated No. 10 seed Florida State, 6-2, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Alo's home run put them up 3-2, before they added further insurance runs down the stretch.
NBAWBAY Green Bay

Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP)- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle midway through the second quarter. The Bucks erased a...
MLBMLB

11 walks haunt Bucs in series-opening loss

PITTSBURGH -- Walks will haunt. The Pirates learned that the hard way on Friday, as they issued 11 walks in eight innings and six in a fateful seventh inning to spell a 7-4 loss to the Brewers at American Family Field. Chase De Jong issued four through five innings of...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Turnovers haunt K's in 4-2 loss; series headed to Game 5

Two turnovers that led to third-period goals cost the Komets in a big way tonight, as they fell 4-2 to the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum. The series now tied at 2, Fort Wayne and Wichita meet in a decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Coliseum.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Royals can’t stop losing skid as Angels sweep 3-game series

Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller couldn’t stop the slide. The right-hander kept his club within striking distance up until the sixth inning, but the Los Angeles Angels got to him in that inning and the Royals offense never got going. For the second night in a row, the Royals...
Sioux Falls, SDdrgnews.com

Trappers Lose Lead And Game To Sunfish

SIOUX FALLS – Three-run rallies in the seventh and eighth innings led the Sioux Falls Sunfish to a comeback 11-10 win over the Pierre Trappers Tuesday at Karras Field, Pierre’s fifth straight loss. Benito Garcia hit a two-run single to cap the three-run rally in the eighth for the Sunfish...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners lose game-within-a-game, game itself

From the outset of the game, when the Twins scored two runs off Sheffield in a hurry, it was obvious that the game-within-a-game the Mariners would be playing was keeping the Twins from doing too much damage against Justus Sheffield while Bailey Ober was on the mound, giving the team a chance to get back against the soft underbelly of Minnesota’s worst-in-baseball bullpen.
NBAchatsports.com

Jazz lose Game 3 to the Clippers

In what was a pretty ugly performance by the Utah Jazz as they lost this one pretty handily to the LA Clippers, 132-106. The biggest story of this game was the breakout night for Paul George. George scored 31 points and shot 6/10 from 3. That hot shooting also came from different places. Nicolas Batum shot 4/6 from three and Reggie Jackson was on fire again going 5/6 from three and 6/8 from the field.
MLBbettingpros.com

Braves look to end four-game losing streak in series finale against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves enter today's series finale with the Miami Marlins having lost four consecutive games, including the first two games of this series by a combined 8-5. The Marlins are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta may have lost four straight, but a number of those losses could have gone the other way. Three of their last four losses have come by one run, so bettors may be enticed by Atlanta's +1.5 runline odds at -180 odds. Atlanta is 8-11 in one run games, and 30.6% of their games have been decided by one run. Miami has had just one home sweep this season, when they beat the Diamondbacks in three consecutive games from 5/4-5/6. Today's pitching matchup is Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) against Miami's Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA).
MLBbettingpros.com

Royals look to end five-game losing streak in series opener against the Athletics

The Kansas City Royals have lost five straight games, and look to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat in tonight’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics. The A’s are -162 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Oakland’s pitching is a big reason they are 6-1 in their last seven games, as they have allowed just 19 total runs in that span. Frankie Montas (6-5, 4.52 ERA) looks to continue the team’s hot stretch, after he won for the first time in four starts his last time out. Montas is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Kansas City. The Royals counter with Mike Minor (4-3, 484 ERA), who is very familiar with Oakland from his days in Texas. Minor is 2-5 with a 6.05 ERA in ten career appearances (seven starts) against the Athletics. Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield enters this game in the midst of a ten-game hitting streak.
BaseballPosted by
Daily Herald

Cougars lose their sixth straight game

Timely hitting has been key for the Sioux City Explorers (17-10) all series long as took Game 3 from the Kane County Cougars (10-16) with a 2-1 win Wednesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. For the second straight night, the Cougars took the first lead in the first inning. With...
NBAchatsports.com

Kawhi Leonard OUT for game 5, could miss rest of series

Just when you think there couldn’t be any more injuries in this year’s playoffs, some huge news broke this morning. Breaking: Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss Game 5 with a right knee injury, sources told @ramonashelburne and @WindhorstESPN. Leonard tweaked his knee late in Game 4 and he could...
Battle Creek, MIwkzo.com

Battle Creek Bombers drop last game, lose series to Rockford

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Bombers came up short to the Rockford Rivets 5-3 Tuesday night. Battle Creek dropped two of three to the Rivets in their three-game series. It is the first series the Bombers have lost since losing two games to the Kokomo Jackrabbits on June 2 and 3.
MLBnorthwoodsleague.com

Express Lose Two Games to the Larks

A crazy round of events took place this Thursday and Friday as a rain delay drove our Thursday outing into Friday, therefore making it feel like a mini double-header. In the games combined, both beginnings looked very promising as nothing went downhill until late. The killer in the first game was the 7th inning 6 run tear by the Larks that drove the game to a final score of 10 to 2. There were no real standout performances to speak of in that one; however, a much more clinical and exciting game was put on in Friday’s action to follow.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Referee Wes McCauley out for rest of Round 3, hopeful for Cup Final return

Amid an officiating crisis, the National Hockey League has lost its top referee, possibly for the rest of the 2021 playoffs. Wes McCauley, 48, is at home and will not return to work in the third round, sources have confirmed to Sportsnet. He is not believed to be injured, and there is hope, however faint, that he could return to work games in the Stanley Cup Final.