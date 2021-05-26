Stop Trying To Make “Niblings” Happen

“As soon as you stop wanting something, you get it.” ― Andy Warhol. I want to introduce you to an idea that may change your perception of life. Before we begin, think about something you’ve been striving for. It may be a new career, improving your financial situation, being in a committed relationship, or something else. Close your eyes and think about your desire before you continue reading. If you haven’t manifested it, what do you think is the primary reason? Similarly, why do you want it? What will it bring to your life? The more we want something, the less it becomes apparent in our life. This is because of the energy devoted to what is missing or lacking.