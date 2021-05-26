Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Oliver Space Lands $13M To Change How You Furnish Your Home

By Christine Hall
crunchbase.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for new furniture can be an unpleasant experience. Oliver Space is leveraging technology to bring ease and flexibility for buyers. The home furnishing company, headquartered in San Francisco, closed on a $13 million Series A round of funding led by U.S. Venture Partners. Joining in on the round was Mayfield Fund, Abstract VC, Expa Capital and Burst Capital. Including the new funding, Oliver Space has raised $21 million in equity and $16 million in debt since it was founded in 2018, co-founder and CEO Chan Park told Crunchbase News.

news.crunchbase.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Furnishings#Home Ownership#Investment Capital#U S Venture Partners#Crunchbase News#Usvp#General#Curated Furniture#Ceo Chan Park#Abstract Vc#Equity#Monthly Revenue#Company#Co Founder#Market Expansion#Debt#Employee Headcount#Austin#Dallas#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
News Break
Venture Capital
Country
Singapore
Related
Interior Designholrmagazine.com

How to Turn Your Home Into a Sanctuary

Everyone deserves a space where they feel safe and at peace. A space where relaxation comes easy and tomorrow’s to-do list doesn’t seem so daunting. For many, that space is their home. If your home isn’t quite the tranquil sanctuary you long for, don’t fret. There are plenty of simple...
Los Angeles, CAReal Simple

Space of the Week: How to Make Your Patio Feel Like a Vacation Destination

When Dmar Interiors, founded by Mollie Ranize, makes over a space, they always balance three considerations: the goals of the client, the architecture at hand, and introducing some California Modern flair. So when the interior design firm was asked to make over this Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles, all three factors worked together to create a dream home with serious vacation vibes. With the home's stunning white stucco facade, arches, and red-tile roof as a backdrop, Dmar Interiors set up stations around the pool to serve various functions, including an outdoor kitchen for cooking and a lounge area for happy hour hangouts. "The entire space and experience makes you feel as if you have just escaped to a hillside in Italy and leaves your wanderlust a bit satisfied," says the designer. Let this inspiring space guide your next backyard makeover.
Raleigh, NCresidencestyle.com

Increase Your Home Value and Enjoy Extra Space Without Having to Move!

If you want to increase the value of your house to get it ready for resale or simply need more room, it is easier than you think! By finding a professional remodeling company that can design and build a home addition, you can increase the market value of your home and enjoy your home so much more.
Interior Designocmomblog.com

Easy Home Updates That Will Transform Your Space

Moving into a new home is a thrilling experience. It’s a new life, new opportunities, and new beginnings. Done right, you can completely change your life for the better, but if you aren’t careful, your plans and hopes can get swallowed up in the mundane and routine. You can have such inspirations for your home, but unpacking and then daily life can quickly shuffle those dreams down your list of priorities until you find yourself living in your “new” home for years and still haven’t done any of the design changes you were once so excited about.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Home, Furnishings & Collectables

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 73. A quantity of modern baskets together with a three tier bathroom basket shelf...
Interior DesignMinneapolis Star Tribune

How to pick the perfect sofa that fits you and your home

I've been spending some of my time at home lately going through the archives of our Nell Hill's history. I find that much like Mary Carol Garrity herself, her design tips have proved to be timeless and ever-helpful. Purchasing large furniture can be nerve-racking. Sofas are expensive and long-lasting additions to your home — you want to be confident in your choice. Fear not! Sit back, relax and enjoy some classic MC advice.
Edina, MNmspmag.com

How WFH Is Changing Our Idea of Home

I’ve seen a big influx of my existing clients wanting to finish off things in their homes and also their vacation home, second home, cabin kind of place, where people have spent a lot more time since no one has been traveling [out of state] that much. -Greg Walsh, president...
Interior Designinlander.com

Crafting a home in a space you don't own

Andlords tend to recoil at the idea of renters taking on DIY home improvement projects. But as someone who's lived in many rented spaces, I'm here to tell you there are in fact many reversible upgrades you can make to your temporary home without fear of retribution. Not only are...
Economynewsdio.com

How can coworking spaces help you grow your business?

Many people are confused about whether to rent a conventional office or opt for a co-working space. When you’re debating the same, it is essential to understand that co-working spaces can help you grow your business. Today, we will share some of the ways in which co-working spaces can help...
Interior Designparadisecoast.com

Traditions Classic Home Furnishings

For over 25 years, Traditions has featured fine home furnishings from industry icons such as Baker, Ralph Lauren, Habersham, Drexel Heritage, Harden, Theodore Alexander, Vanguard, Visual Comfort Lighting, and more…. Traditions is a different kind of furniture store. You have the flexibility to special order furniture in the exact finish...
Retailthekatynews.com

How Regular, Effective Cleaning Practices Can Transform Your Commercial Space

When it comes to your commercial space, you must develop good cleaning practices from the beginning. You should also follow the standard practices and regulations specific to your industry to make sure that you’re compliant with the requirements. The attitude and mindset you have towards the standard of cleanliness will automatically set your business apart from others. If you own commercial space and want to improve in this area then this guide will serve as a base of information. You will find that once you develop a good strategy and put it into practice, your space will transform into a place you can be proud of.
Industryfooyoh.com

How to Pack Stuff When Changing Homes?

Changing homes can be something to look forward to, especially if you're moving to an exciting neighborhood. Regardless, it can also be physically draining if not planned and executed correctly. And once you start packing, you'll be aghast at the amount of work that you need to finish before moving day.
Interior DesignBrit + Co

8​ ​Home Decor Trends To Inspire Your Outdoor Space

Summer is all about relaxing, entertaining, and giving every area of your life some TLC. Swap those moody winter shades for bright summer colors, travel to your dream destination, buy some breathable bedding, and don't forget to update your outdoor decor while you're at it! Anna Brockway, cofounder and president of Chairish, is helping us transform our homes into a summer paradise with rainbow glassware, fun patterns, and a lobster motif or two.
Lifestylearchitecturaldigest.com

How to Land—and Survive—Your First Hotel Project

Like so many pivotal professional experiences, snagging a first hotel client might come down to being in the right place at the right time—but you’re better off being strategic. AD PRO talked with experts in the field about breaking into the hotel design game—and pulling it off. Venice, California, firm...
Hobbiescrunchbase.com

Loupe Tech Lands $12M Series A To Connect Sports Card Enthusiasts

Trading sports cards, an activity historically reserved for you and some friends in your parent’s basement, has increasingly found a home on livestreaming apps. Loupe Tech is the latest live e-commerce streaming platform, built for sports card collectors, to receive venture capital investment — $12 million in Series A funding.
Businesscrunchbase.com

Prefect Raises $32M To Be The ‘Toothpick’ In Companies’ Data Stack

Washington, D.C.-based Prefect closed a $32 million Series B led by Tiger Global Management to help eliminate data flow problems for companies’ data teams. Other investors in the Series B included new investor Bessemer Venture Partners, existing investor Positive Sum and others. Founded in 2018, the company has raised more than $45 million to date.
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

How to Create the Perfect Outdoor Space for Your Kids

Playing around for kids is as important as the meals they take, and that is why parents strive to have a better and safe play space for their kids. Turning your outdoor space at your home into an entertaining space should not be an uphill task. Sometimes a blank slate such as a flat lawn can be a risk for kids and depression for adults. Turning that space into a playground is simple and takes less time, money, and energy to make it fun and appealing. Here is how you can turn your outdoor space into a play space for your kids.
Florida StateLaw.com

How COVID-19 Changed South Florida Retail and Restaurant Spaces

South Florida retailers and restaurants weathered the pandemic better than most. Most found ways to adapt, but some closed for good. Those vacancies created opportunities for investors across the country to try to benefit from the influx of people and capital moving to the Sunshine State. After the real estate...