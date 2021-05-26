Oliver Space Lands $13M To Change How You Furnish Your Home
Looking for new furniture can be an unpleasant experience. Oliver Space is leveraging technology to bring ease and flexibility for buyers. The home furnishing company, headquartered in San Francisco, closed on a $13 million Series A round of funding led by U.S. Venture Partners. Joining in on the round was Mayfield Fund, Abstract VC, Expa Capital and Burst Capital. Including the new funding, Oliver Space has raised $21 million in equity and $16 million in debt since it was founded in 2018, co-founder and CEO Chan Park told Crunchbase News.news.crunchbase.com