Deshaun Watson Won’t be Deposed Until 2022

By Matt Weston
Battle Red Blog
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legal system takes it’s time. There’s no rush to get people in and out. It’s long and drawn out. The goal is to make a right decision, not a quick decision. The first three lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson in March of this year. Since then, 20 more lawsuits had been filed, to bring the total to 23. We’re rapidly approaching June when OTAs take place—Deshaun Watson is already expected to sit—August will be here soon when training camps begin, and September is swift when the NFL season begins.

www.battleredblog.com
