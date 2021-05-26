Lauderdale County man charged with attempted murder for machete attack on 3 children, 1 adult

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities said a Lauderdale County man was in custody Wednesday morning after attacking three children and an adult with a machete. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the suspect, Kyle Seeley, attacked three children under the age of 10 and his own brother at a home on County Road 57 in the Underwood-Petersville community. The call came in to 911 at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday.