Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Observations from Washington OTAs: Positional experiments, number switches and more

By Sam Fortier
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team’s first day of organized team activities during Coach Ron Rivera’s tenure had some highlights, but before people get excited about plays against air or defenders at half-speed, let’s examine which developments from Tuesday’s practice and media availability could be significant moving forward. This includes the team’s positional experiments, Rivera’s explanation for releasing a pair of veteran tackles and the signing of a new tight end.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Wes Schweitzer
Person
Tyrone Swoopes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switches#American Football#Quarterback Injuries#Defenders#Safety Training#Football Players#Middle Linebacker#Ereck Flowers#Chase Young#Sweat#Wideouts#Texas A M#Washington Football Team#Positional Experiments#Weakside Linebacker#Plays#Training Camp Battles#Miscues#Injured Players#Limited Experience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Washington Football Report

Washington is building a division-winning roster with third veteran free agent added since the draft

Most NFL teams come out of the draft and rest as far as roster construction is concerned. Not the Ron Rivera-led Washington Football Team, though. On Friday, the same day that the team opened the rookie minicamp, it was reported that the team was signing veteran safety Bobby McCain, who had been cut by the Miami Dolphins in the first week of May.
NFLWashington Post

Wide receiver competition heats up; Ron Rivera encourages vaccinations at rookie minicamp

In the latest step toward normalcy, most Washington Football Team players, coaches and executives did not have to wear masks Saturday morning for the end of the team’s rookie minicamp. The NFL was one of the many governing bodies to lift mask mandates for vaccinated individuals this week, and under a sunny, blue sky in Ashburn, it was easy to focus on the football matters that were swept aside by the coronavirus pandemic.
NFLNBC Sports

Ron Rivera: WFT's all-division finish is a 'round robin' tourney

Washington's 2021 schedule is fairly normal in many ways — they'll be featured in primetime on a couple of occasions, their bye is right at the midpoint and there are no unreasonable turnarounds or absurd travel asks — but one thing that is quite jarring is how the slate concludes.
NFLwashingtonfootball.com

2021 Schedule Breakdown With Head Coach Ron Rivera

After the 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday night, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had a chat on Thursday with Senior VP of Media & Content Julie Donaldson about the implications for his football team. He let Julie know that he was pleased with having the bye scheduled for later in the season, how the Thursday night game offers a chance at a sort of mini-bye week, the difficulty of scouting your first four opponents with very little to no game film, and also chatted a little about the differences between rookie minicamp from last season to this season.
NFLNBC Sports

Notes from an odd first day of rookie camp for Washington

Know how schools and colleges try to brag about their teacher/professor-to-student ratio? Well, the coach-to-player ratio during the first practice of Washington's rookie minicamp on Friday was very skewed toward the coaches, thanks to an unusual set of circumstances. Due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of the club's...
NFLNBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Signing Charles Leno creates a lot of competition

Even after drafting Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round a few weeks ago, Washington elected to add former Bears left tackle Charles Leno in free agency. Leno’s one-year, $5 million deal could be a significant bargain for the Football Team if he starts all season. But on the first day of rookie minicamp, head coach Ron Rivera signaled that at least for now, Leno and Cosmi are competing to protect Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s blind side.
NFLobnug.com

Wake Up, Bronco Nation: Charles Leno, Jr; Avery Williams; FCS title game; It is coming

My wife said we should split up because I keep pretending I am a detective. I said it was a good idea. We could cover more ground that way. After getting released from Chicago, it is good to see that he’s on another team. Having a vested interest in the team that is in Washington is going to take some getting used to but oh well. It is great to see him get opportunities and make that NFL money.
NFLNBC Sports

Washington's bye is perfectly timed for two reasons

Fans have their various takes on which of Washington's games on their recently-unveiled 2021 schedule are the most appealing or most important, but one thing all Burgundy and Gold supporters seem to agree on is that the franchise's bye resides in an ideal spot. After heading to Denver in Week...
NFLUSA Today

Washington coach Ron Rivera discusses day 1 of rookie minicamp

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera had his first practice of the 2021 offseason on Friday, when day one of the team’s rookie minicamp kicked off. It was unlike most practices, as Washington fielded just 16 players for the camp. However, all 10 of Washington’s 2021 NFL draft picks were present for the minicamp.
NFLNBC Sports

Rivera on why WFT signed Leno despite drafting Cosmi

Entering the offseason, finding a franchise left tackle was atop the priority list for the Washington Football Team. Cornelius Lucas was solid at the position last year, but after having two decades of Pro Bowl tackle play between Chris Samuels and Trent Williams, the franchise entered this spring searching for its next cornerstone blindside protector.
NFLYardbarker

Rivera Addresses WFT's Decision To Sign LT Leno

They say too much depth is never a bad thing. Does that make Charles Leno Jr. a backup for the Washington Football Team, then?. WFT and the former Chicago Bears left tackle agreed to a one-year $5 million deal earlier this week. The 29-year-old will now be in the mix to start and rejuvenate his career in D.C.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Where Coaching Matters – NFC Edition

Team Plays Per Game have been a relatively stable statistic among coaches, fitting into the narrative of how they want their culture and team philosophy to be represented on the field. In 2020, we saw the average team run 1,030 plays for the season, which is a league-high since 2015.
NFLHogs Haven

All aTwitter: 15 May 2021

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFLHogs Haven

Is the bell finally tolling for Temarrick Hemingway

At the press conference after today’s rookie minicamp, Ron Rivera was asked a variety of questions. One particular question that was asked, and that he responded to, and which hasn’t received much coverage was:. Ron, you’ve talked a lot about competition in training camp and offseason workouts as well as...
NFLYardbarker

Norv Turner Returns To Washington; Rookie Camp Notebook

Rookie mini-camp came to an end Saturday in Ashburn and it was much of the same as Friday: 16 players, a lot of coaches and a few differences. First, the bugs were back at here the WFT facility. The practice fields are nestled in woods and it can be very distracting and uncomfortable for players, coaches and media.