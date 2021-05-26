Observations from Washington OTAs: Positional experiments, number switches and more
The Washington Football Team’s first day of organized team activities during Coach Ron Rivera’s tenure had some highlights, but before people get excited about plays against air or defenders at half-speed, let’s examine which developments from Tuesday’s practice and media availability could be significant moving forward. This includes the team’s positional experiments, Rivera’s explanation for releasing a pair of veteran tackles and the signing of a new tight end.www.washingtonpost.com