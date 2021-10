Lead Teacher of Art, Design and Technology: St Michael’s Catholic School (Aylesbury Campus) St Michael’s Catholic School, is a very popular school that consists of two campuses across Bucks, There is one in High Wycombe which is all through (nursery to sixth form) and one in Aylesbury. The Aylesbury campus opened in September 2018 to Year 7 before moving to a brand new state of the art building in September 2019. The campus in Aylesbury is heavily over-subscribed taking pupils from over 30 primary schools across the region and, from September 2022, it will have its first Year 11 cohort. We have keen children who are excited to learn and a very supportive parent body. Judged to be ‘good’ by Ofsted, we are moving forwards rapidly and are securing high standards and excellent rates of progress for our children.

