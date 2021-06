Today is the final day of the Season of Legends in Pokémon GO. This is the second overall Season in the game's history since the concept of Seasons, which essentially are three-month-long block with region-specific spawns and themed events. It was a marked improvement over the uneven first season, the Season of Celebration, especially in the final third during the Luminous Legends X & Y events. There may be a few more aspects of the Season of Legends to take advantage of today while you have the chance.