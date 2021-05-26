Aaron Wilkerson flirts with no-hitter for OKC, Cody Bellinger & Zach McKinstry inch closer to LA return
Tuesday in the Dodgers minors featured flirtation with a no-hitter, a prospect making his season debut, and a pair of Dodgers continuing their minor league rehab assignment. Triple-A Oklahoma City has a rotation mostly filled with veterans, especially with top prospect Josiah Gray currently sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. On Tuesday, it was right-hander Aaron Wilkerson’s time to shine.www.truebluela.com