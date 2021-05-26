A new friend: Larry Borom embodies a fresh mauling attitude for the Bears

(670 The Score) It’s difficult to decide which type of quote about Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields should thrill fans more. The exciting ones – which all seem to buzz and crackle with an electricity that’s already finding its way into the hyperbolic – or the boring ones, buried below three different types of ads for the last product you thought about buying on Amazon. A 40-yard bomb from Fields to receiver Damiere Byrd plays well on Twitter (and will certainly make for a great opening scene on the next episode of "1920 Football Drive"), but it’s the dry stuff – the stuff that doesn’t get aggregated – that may end up going further in rebuilding fans’ trust at that position for the first time in *insert years or decades here.* Still in the infancy of his NFL career, the 22-year-old Fields has already found a way to turn his teammates’ and coaches’ heads while, according to those same people, keeping his own.