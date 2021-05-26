Cancel
NFL

A new friend: Larry Borom embodies a fresh mauling attitude for the Bears

By Robert Zeglinski
windycitygridiron.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccess at quarterback often goes hand in hand with success at offensive tackle. It is rare, though not unheard of, to see a star quarterback thrive without having his book-ends solidified. He does, after all, have little time if the edges of the pocket are continually condensed. If you’re a general manager and you’re staking out your future in a young passer, it would not be a stretch to call a lack of tackle investment malpractice.

NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Nagy shares his goals for Justin Fields before OTAs

Justin Fields has one weekend of professional practices under his belt, and by all accounts it was a great success. But his work is far from done before the Bears even begin considering inserting him as the team’s starting quarterback. Matt Nagy reiterated on Sunday, Andy Dalton is still the starter at Halas Hall. He also laid out what he, and the rest of the Bears coaching staff, is looking for Fields to work on between the end of rookie minicamp and the first set of OTAs next week.
College Basketballyourpickenscounty.com

An attitude of gratitude leads to contentment

Over a 12-year span at UCLA, American college basketball coach John Wooden won 10 national championships, and their total of 11 remains a record today. Wooden is regarded as one of the most successful coaches in sports history, and more importantly an even greater person. He was a man of integrity and character and was highly respected on and off the court. He believed in discipline and felt strongly about teamwork and demonstrating appreciation.
Footballrockchalktalk.com

The Weekend Mauling: 6.5.2021

Sorry dudes I forgot about this today. Do you want links about high school football recruits or a poll? Let’s do a poll!. When sitting in a chair in a waiting room or anywhere where you aren’t behind a desk or covered, what do you do with your legs?
NFLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Bears sign first-round pick Fields to 4-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed first-round draft pick Justin Fields to a four-year contract on Friday. The Bears landed their quarterback of the future when they traded up nine spots …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

How Justin Fields is already winning over his Bears coaches, teammates

(670 The Score) It’s difficult to decide which type of quote about Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields should thrill fans more. The exciting ones – which all seem to buzz and crackle with an electricity that’s already finding its way into the hyperbolic – or the boring ones, buried below three different types of ads for the last product you thought about buying on Amazon. A 40-yard bomb from Fields to receiver Damiere Byrd plays well on Twitter (and will certainly make for a great opening scene on the next episode of "1920 Football Drive"), but it’s the dry stuff – the stuff that doesn’t get aggregated – that may end up going further in rebuilding fans’ trust at that position for the first time in *insert years or decades here.* Still in the infancy of his NFL career, the 22-year-old Fields has already found a way to turn his teammates’ and coaches’ heads while, according to those same people, keeping his own.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Analyst says Ewers has better arm than Trevor Lawrence

The hype train has already left the station (and it did a long time ago) for the former quarterback commit in the 2022 Texas football recruiting class Quinn Ewers. This elite five-star Southlake Carroll pro-style quarterback was committed to Texas in the 2022 class for a couple of months before he essentially flipped to join head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
NFL247Sports

Matt Nagy on Justin Fields: 'He has the mentality to rip your heart out'

It looks like Justin Fields has a good command of the Chicago Bears offense. After the Bears latest practice, head coach Matt Nagy appreciates his command and knowledge of the playbook. This isn’t the first time Fields drew a lot of attention through the early goings of his NFL career....
NFLYardbarker

Justin Fields has awesome quote about pressure of being Bears QB

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sounded all the right notes on Friday as he prepares for his first rookie minicamp. For Bears fans, however, there might be one quote that stands out above all the rest. Fields is clearly unfazed about being the Bears’ franchise quarterback after the team traded...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State WR | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In our scouting report of Garrett Wilson, we analyze a player who may follow in the footsteps of other Ohio State WRs in the 2022 NFL Draft. There’s an expectation in Columbus. If you play wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes, you’re expected to play in the NFL. It’s a simple cause-and-effect. Since 2012, 10 Buckeyes receivers have been selected in the NFL Draft, among them Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel. Before them, Ohio State laid claim to stars like Ted Ginn Jr., Santonio Holmes, Terry Glenn, and Hall of Famer Cris Carter. Can Garrett Wilson carry the torch for Ohio State at WR? As Wilson’s NFL Draft scouting report details, he has an excellent chance.
NBArockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Marcus Morris Mauls Mavericks

Marcus Morris hadn't shot the ball great to start the NBA postseason. In fact, he was just 5 for 17 (29.4 percent) on field goals through the first two games, and he was 2 for 13 on 3-point shots before catching fire in the fourth quarter on Friday. One of...