COMMITMENT: 6-5 WR Dakota Twitty Commits to the Hoos

The Virginia Cavaliers got some more good news for the gridiron on Wednesday when 6-5 wide receiver Dakota Twitty announced his commitment to the Cavaliers. Hailing from Mooresboro, NC and Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (not sure he could go anywhere else), Twitty fits the mold of a UVA wide receiver to a T. At 6-5, 215, Twitty will slide right in with 6-4, 215 sophomore Nathaniel Beal III and 6-7, 210 sophomore Lavel Davis Jr., who the Cavaliers will look to feature moving forward, though Davis will miss the 2021 season after suffering an ACL injury in spring practice.