Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

COMMITMENT: 6-5 WR Dakota Twitty Commits to the Hoos

By Will Campbell
streakingthelawn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Cavaliers got some more good news for the gridiron on Wednesday when 6-5 wide receiver Dakota Twitty announced his commitment to the Cavaliers. Hailing from Mooresboro, NC and Thomas Jefferson Class Academy (not sure he could go anywhere else), Twitty fits the mold of a UVA wide receiver to a T. At 6-5, 215, Twitty will slide right in with 6-4, 215 sophomore Nathaniel Beal III and 6-7, 210 sophomore Lavel Davis Jr., who the Cavaliers will look to feature moving forward, though Davis will miss the 2021 season after suffering an ACL injury in spring practice.

www.streakingthelawn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#American Football#Ole Miss#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acl#247 Sports#Nc State#Unc#Nfl Scouts#Spring Practice#Moving Forward#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Indianapolis, INsaturdaytradition.com

Purdue picks up WR transfer commitment from Indianapolis native

Purdue added to its talented receiver room on Saturday morning as the Boilermakers got a commitment from Marshall transfer Broc Thompson. Thompson’s younger brother just endured a battle with cancer and prevailed after 29 rounds of chemotherapy, according to GoldAndBlack.com. Thompson said the experience made him want to be closer to home.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Kansas football adds commitment from Buffalo WR Trevor Wilson

A busy Sunday resulted in three transfer commitments for Kansas football — all joining the program from Buffalo, the previous destination of new coach Lance Leipold. Among the transfers was one skill position player in wideout Trevor Wilson. The other two were defensive tackle Eddie Wilson and center Mike Novitsky. Eddie Wilson was a third-team All-MAC selection last year while Novitsky was a first-team All-MAC offensive lineman.
College Sportsphenomhoopreport.com

Commitment Alert: 2022 Kanye Clary commits to Penn State

Each and every time Phenom Hoop Report gets to report or sees a commitment from a player we have seen over the years, it is always a fantastic day. It is great to see players achieve their goal to play at the next level and it is such a great accomplishment for that player.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Utah football gets commitment from USC transfer WR Munir McClain

Utah has added another wide receiver through the transfer portal. Former USC wide receiver Munir McClain announced his commitment to Utah on Wednesday. McClain is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound redshirt sophomore that was a 3-star recruit out of high school. He played as a true freshman, appearing in five games, catching three passes for 19 total yards before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Penn, PAsaturdaytradition.com

4-star WR, Penn State commit named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star

A 4-star member of Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class has been named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star. The announcement came on Friday. Anthony Ivey, one of the nation’s Top 200 overall prospects in 2022 class, was awarded the honor by the Polynesian Bowl. The native of Lancaster Pennsylvania has been committed to Penn State since April 23.
College SportsArgus Observer Online

mellusi commit tweet

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Mellusi gives UW an experienced option to pair with redshirt freshman Jalen Berger in the backfield.
FootballSidney Herald

MJ Morris commits

Husker Extra Recruiting Ticker, June 3: A transfer DB visiting campus; Appleget adds another Big Ten offer. We're keeping up to the minute on all things Husker football recruiting — the offers, the commitments, the top lists. It's all covered.
College Sportsscoopduck.com

Graves Lands Hoops Commit

On Thursday Kelly Graves got some good news. It turns out he can still recruit after all. Surprise (Ariz.) wing Jennah Isai announced on Twitter her commitment to Oregon. The 5-foot-11 star is the first commitment in the 2022 class for the Ducks. She’s currently ranked as the No. 35...
College Sports247Sports

USC Twitter reacts to four-star WR Kevin Green's commitment

USC didn’t have to wait until the first of June to start the new recruiting period with a bang. The Trojans’ picked up the commitment of Mission Hills (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. Monday - the last day of the NCAA dead period. The Alemany Warrior chose USC from his final list of eight schools which iincluded Oregon, Cal, Stanford, Utah, Washington State, Nebraska, and San Diego State.
NFLArkansas Online

Rowser '100% committed' to Hogs

In a day and age when the word committed seems to have a looser meaning than it once did in the recruiting world, Arkansas four-star gridiron pledge Myles Rowser is clear of his intentions. Detroit, Mich., Belleville defensive back Rowser (6-1, 185), the Razorbacks' highest-rated recruit in a group ranked...
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Virginia football team adds transfer WR, picks up two commitments

It may be the offseason, but the past week was a fairly busy one for the Virginia football team’s roster construction. Bronco Mendenhall and company received two verbal commitments from high school prospects in the last seven days and officially added Artie Henry III, a graduate transfer wide receiver from Marshall.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tyler Darnell commits to Chowan

Jun. 5—HENDERSON — Crossroads Christian golfer Tyler Darnell formally capped off his stellar career at the school by signing his letter of intent on Friday afternoon to play for Chowan University beginning next spring. Tyler, who helped the men's golf team bring home the first NCISAA Championship in Crossorads' history,...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Deyon Bouie: 5-star commit explains why he’s still ‘locked-in’ with UGA

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s what the Intel brings. This entry is about the latest feat made by 5-star in-state Georgia commitment Deyon Bouie out of Bainbridge. =============================================================. Deyon Bouie said this weekend that he remains “locked-in” to the UGA commitment he...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

WATCH: 5-star LSU commit Will Campbell in action at LSU camp

Five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell was in action at LSU's offensive lineman and defensive lineman camp on Saturday. Check out some of the highlights below from Geaux247's Sonny Shipp. On Thursday, Campbell spent time unofficially at LSU with other LSU commits and it was his first chance to see the...