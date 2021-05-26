TURNSTILE return with new song “MYSTERY”

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has released a new song called "Bloody Knuckles". Vocalist Kellin Quinn told Rock Sound about the track: "Me and Jack [Fowler] wanted to create a song that feels a little bit different from what's been going on. I feel like a lot of bands are going more alternative, and we wanted to bring it back to our golden days with the Warped Tour sound. It's really fast, it's got a heavy breakdown, it's everything that the kids are going to want. It's just something to tide everybody over until we go into the studio and start working on new music."