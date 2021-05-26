Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals vs. White Sox odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for May 26 from proven model

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox will go for the sweep when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the third and final game of the series on Wednesday afternoon in a key interleague matchup. The White Sox (28-19), who lead the American League Central Division, have won two in a row. Chicago defeated St. Louis 8-3 on Tuesday night. The Cardinals (26-22), who are first in the National League Central, have lost three in a row since losing outfielder Harrison Bader until mid-June due to a rib injury.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
John Gant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Top Line#The Chicago White Sox#The St Louis Cardinals#Chicago 1 5 Cardinals#Stl#The White Sox Chicago#The New York Yankees#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Chicago 203 Cardinals#White Sox Odds#Predictions#White Sox Over Under#Top Rated Mlb Money Line#Left Hander Carlos Rodon#Field#Runs#Yankee Stadium#Visit Sportsline#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Abreu is in the top-10 for Chicago White Sox RBIs

It has been a really nice career so far for Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox. He got off to a bit of a slow start in April but has been red hot in the recent weeks. He had a very interesting weekend when the White Sox split a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The two things that people are going to remember are his collision with Hunter Dozier in game one on Friday and his game-winning play on Sunday in game four. Well, he also joined the team’s top ten RBI list.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBdallassun.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic,4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory over...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Royals 3: MVPito Walks it Off!

How are you feeling, Sox fans? The Chicago White Sox were able to grab the win this afternoon 4-3, with a crazy and close game all the way until the end. The hero today was no other than our MVP, José Abreu, who added quite a chapter to his legend in this series. From a scary collision on Friday, to a home run on Saturday, to a walk-off, wild pitch run on Sunday, it’s safe to say the heart and soul of this team lies with him.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBDaily Times

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (38-24) and Detroit Tigers (26-36) swing into a three-game AL Central series Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the White Sox vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBDaily Jeffersonian

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We’re back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend’s homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Madrigal hitting second Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal will bat second in Monday's series opener against left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins. Madrigal was the No. 9 hitter on Sunday and he managed to go 1-for-4 to end a three-game drought at the plate. Yermin Mercedes will bat cleanup on Monday in place of a resting Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn will hit fifth.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s pitching overlay is impressive

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Garrett Crochet #45 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during a game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 13, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) We have praised Chicago White Sox pitching a lot this season...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Adam Eaton has biggest at-bat of the game

CHICAGO - MAY 16: Adam Eaton #12 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning on May 16, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) Get him on, get him over, get...
MLBchatsports.com

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Royals 3

The Chicago White Sox walk it off against the Kansas City Royals on an incredible effort from the heart and soul of this team: José Abreu! Let’s see what all went down to make this miraculous moment come to fruition!. The Starters. Dylan Cease continues to impress this season, and...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Day off Monday

Abreu is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins. Abreu was involved in a scary collision with Hunter Dozier along the first base line Friday and exited the game, but he was right back in the lineup the next day and went 2-for-4 in both weekend games against the Royals. Given that he looked clearly healthy over the weekend, it appears as though his off day Monday is a routine one. Andrew Vaughn will start at first base in his absence, with Leury Garcia starting in left field.