Mondelez to Buy European Snack Maker Chipita for $2 Billion

By Jonathan Roeder
Bloomberg
 17 days ago

Mondelez International Inc., the packaged-food giant known for Oreo cookies and Ritz Crackers, agreed to buy European snack maker Chipita SA for about $2 billion. Chipita had about $580 million in revenue in 2020 and has “a proven track record of consistent growth from its portfolio of croissant and baked snack brands,” Mondelez said in a statement. The company, which is based in Greece, employs about 5,100 workers and produces in 13 plants. Its goods are delivered to more than 50 countries. Rothschild & Co. advised Chipita on the deal.

www.bloomberg.com
