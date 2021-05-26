Mondelez to Buy European Snack Maker Chipita for $2 Billion

The fruit-infused water is estimated to grow during the forecasted year, due to the need for hydration and health benefits of consuming fruits. The fruit-infused water is also called detox water, flavored water, and infused water, it can be a combination of fruits, herbs and immersed in cold water. It has various benefits of being full of the flavor of the range of fruits it has no calories and helps in weight loss and gain better health. It is the healthy approach alternatives to juices or soda, all-natural with more vitamins and minerals with a combination of fruits and no added sugar.