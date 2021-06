Duluth Police found the 2nd suspect named in a shooting investigation that killed a 22-year-old Duluth man. On Tuesday, May 25, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Laurel Larice Ladd Jr. for his alleged involvement in the incident. On Wednesday, May 26, at about 1:30 a.m., investigators identified an address on East Village View Drive as a possible location for Ladd. He was located there and taken into custody.