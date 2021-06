Vail Village has been converted into “Gear Town” for the duration of the GoPro Mountain Games. The streets are lined with 55 unique vendors, selling everything from dog accessories and ice pops to tricked-out motor homes and electric bicycles. If you’re looking to spend some money this weekend, you are sure to find a vendor that matches your interests. If not, the village is loaded up with free SWAG (Stuff We All Get) that’s just waiting for you to take home. Here is a guide to some of the free products and experiences available in Gear Town right now.