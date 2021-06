JUNE 9, 2021 - A unique anthology series examining American leadership through the eyes of important women in White House history has recruited a Star Trek leader to help tell the story, according to Deadline.com. On Tuesday it was announced that Star Trek: Voyager’s Captain Janeway, Kate Mulgrew, will have a recurring role in The First Lady, a new Showtime series that focuses during its first season on the lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michelle Obama. Mulgrew will be playing Susan Sher, a longtime friend of the Obamas who became Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady during the Obama Administration.