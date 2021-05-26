The Rundown: Cubs Continue Winning Road Trip, Bullpen Streaking, Joc Jamming, Hoerner Hurt, Dodgers Accused of Cheating

The Chicago Cubs are 7-0 in their last seven road games against the New York Mets. They look to make it eight consecutive wins at Citi Field in tonight’s series opener. The Mets are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. There is no denying that the Chicago Cubs are a better team at home than on the road. While they are coming off a home sweep of the Cardinals that improved their home record to 24-10 at Wrigley Field, they are just 14-17 on the road. They are disadvantaged in this game, having played on Sunday Night and not getting into New York until early Monday morning. Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA) has a 9.88 ERA in his last four starts. Through 11 starts, he is on pace to set career highs in HR/FB rate, BABIP, and LOB%. His xFIP is 3.60, and he has not missed many bats given his 2.52 K:BB ratio. Current Cubs have had just 11 combined plate appearances against Peterson, but they did hand him a loss after tagging him for three runs in 3.1 innings in a game at Wrigley Field on April 21st. Chicago is 6-2 in their last eight games versus left-handed starters. The Cubs counter with Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA), who has allowed two earned runs or less in three of his last four road starts. Though current Mets are a combined 30-for-105 (.286 BA) against him, Arrieta has held New York's two biggest bats (Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor) to a combined 6-for-26 (.231 BA) with just one extra-base hit.