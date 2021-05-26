Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Rundown: Cubs Continue Winning Road Trip, Bullpen Streaking, Joc Jamming, Hoerner Hurt, Dodgers Accused of Cheating

By Michael Canter
cubsinsider.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt to the bang-bang boogie, say up jump the boogie. To the rhythm of the boogie, the beat.” – Sugarhill Gang, Rapper’s Delight. Gee, the Boys in Blue are fun to watch these days. If you haven’t noticed, the Cubs are now 14-7 this month after last night’s 4-3 win...

www.cubsinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Bill Veeck
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Matt Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Baseball Game#Cardinals#The White Sox#Yungjoc650#Cubs#The Reds In Wrigley#Cubs News Notes#New Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLB1340thehawk.com

Joc Pederson pops seventh homer as Cubs top Padres, 3-1, win series

The Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon thanks to home runs by Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara. Starter Jake Arrieta went five innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Closer Craig Kimbrel shut the door once again in the ninth.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Joc Pederson: Homers in Wednesday win

Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Padres. Pederson took former Chicago starter Yu Darvish deep in the fourth inning, one of two long balls for the Cubs on the day. Pederson now has seven home runs this season to go with a .238 batting average and .726 OPS. As has been the case throughout his career, the outfielder doesn't help much with the average and can be a streaky performer, though he supplies decent pop when he's locked in.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Iowa Cubs snap Columbus Clippers' four-game win streak

Previous game: Iowa 9, Clippers 2, Friday at Iowa. Recap: Abiatal Avelino and Jacob Olson each had three hits and Dee Strange-Gordon homered as the Cubs snapped the Clippers' four-game win streak. Ernie Clement had two of Columbus' five hits and raised his batting average to .296. On the move:...
MLBbleachernation.com

Wake Up and Watch the Cubs Top an Old Friend, Salvage a Road Trip, Win a Series, and Slide Back Into First Place

Yesterday’s win over the Padres really did accomplish a lot, and did so despite a really tough pitching match-up and a lineup missing several key bats. First, the Cubs faced a really good old friend, and coming out on top is its own kind of nice ending. Second, the Cubs pulled that West Coast road trip up to a 3-4 finish, which is just not a bad result at all for any trip like that, much less one against two of the best teams in the NL. Third, the win gave the Cubs another series win, their 9th out of their last 11 series. And fourth, just for funsies, the win put the Cubs back in first place in the NL Central, with a half-measure thanks to the Reds for beating the scorching hot Brewers.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Joc Pederson, Sergio Alcantara homer in Cubs’ 3-1 win over the Padres

SAN DIEGO — The Cubs haven’t had their full lineup recently and Wednesday was no exception. But even without Kris Bryant, Javy Baez and Willson Contreras, they found a way to score enough runs in a 3-1 victory against the Padres to win another series. The Cubs didn’t have a...
Los Angeles, CAperutribune.com

Rangers snap 16-game road losing streak, rout Dodgers 12-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, and the Texas Rangers emphatically snapped their 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Desperate for a road win, Rangers take on Dodgers

Expected to add some punch off the bench and be a vocal leader for a club trying to repeat as World Series champion, Albert Pujols has been so much more for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols had a home run among his two hits Friday and is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night in themiddle game of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers. The Dodgers had five home runs in total during a 12-1 victory over Rangers on Friday.
MLBchatsports.com

25-41 - No road winning streak for Rangers following 5-3 finale loss to Dodgers

The Texas Rangers scored three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers scored five runs. Thank goodness the road losing streak ended last night. The Rangers followed up their 12-run outburst against Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers by falling flat against Walker Buehler and the Dodgers for much of today’s finale before they finally made things interesting in the game’s final frame.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Hendricks gives Cubs bullpen a break, earns sixth straight win

The Cubs don't have an off-day this week, but they were counting on Saturday to be their long day. As in, a long outing by starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Cubs starting pitchers have completed 6 innings just 20 times in 64 games this season. Hendricks has nine of those and after Saturday's 7-2 victory over St. Louis, he's on a run of six consecutive starts where he pitched at least 6 innings and earned the victory.
MLBLone Star Ball

25-40 - Rangers bombard Bauer, Dodgers 12-1 to end road losing streak

The Texas Rangers scored twelve (!) runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers did not score that many. I mean, if the Rangers were going to lose 16 consecutive games on the road, they might as well end the skid by embarrassing Trevor Bauer. That was cathartic. The terrible, no good,...
MLBbettingpros.com

Cubs look to continue road dominance of the Mets

The Chicago Cubs are 7-0 in their last seven road games against the New York Mets. They look to make it eight consecutive wins at Citi Field in tonight’s series opener. The Mets are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. There is no denying that the Chicago Cubs are a better team at home than on the road. While they are coming off a home sweep of the Cardinals that improved their home record to 24-10 at Wrigley Field, they are just 14-17 on the road. They are disadvantaged in this game, having played on Sunday Night and not getting into New York until early Monday morning. Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA) has a 9.88 ERA in his last four starts. Through 11 starts, he is on pace to set career highs in HR/FB rate, BABIP, and LOB%. His xFIP is 3.60, and he has not missed many bats given his 2.52 K:BB ratio. Current Cubs have had just 11 combined plate appearances against Peterson, but they did hand him a loss after tagging him for three runs in 3.1 innings in a game at Wrigley Field on April 21st. Chicago is 6-2 in their last eight games versus left-handed starters. The Cubs counter with Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA), who has allowed two earned runs or less in three of his last four road starts. Though current Mets are a combined 30-for-105 (.286 BA) against him, Arrieta has held New York's two biggest bats (Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor) to a combined 6-for-26 (.231 BA) with just one extra-base hit.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Mets End Cubs 5-Game Winning Streak

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Joc Pederson leading off for Cubs against Mets

Chicago Cubs left fielder Joc Pederson is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Pederson will return to left field and bat leadoff after being held out of the previous lineup against a left-hander. Kris Bryant will start on third base in place of Patrick Wisdom. Willson Contreras has been bumped down to fifth in the order.
MLB985theriver.com

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs’ winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

DeGrom pulled early, Mets bullpen finishes 6-3 win over Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a second straight start with an arm injury, this time leaving after three perfect innings with right shoulder soreness, but the New York Mets bullpen stepped up to finish a three-hitter in a 6-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.
MLBMLB

Arrieta struggles, Cubs' win streak ends at 5

NEW YORK -- The road woes continue for Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta, this time at Citi Field on Monday night. Arrieta lasted five innings and allowed four runs as the Cubs lost to the Mets, 5-2. Chicago’s winning streak was snapped at five games. Before Monday’s game, Arrieta had a...
MLBchatsports.com

Recap: Dodgers’ Winning Streak Snapped In Shutout Loss To Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a modest three-game winning streak snapped in a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies and head out on the road having won four of six games on their homestand. It was the first time the Dodgers were shut out since Sept. 14, 2019, a stretch of 162 games when including the postseason.
MLBwgnradio.com

Cubs, looking to extend home winning streak, face Marlins

The Chicago Cubs will look to open a five-game homestand on a winning note when they host the Miami Marlins on Friday night. The Cubs returned home late Thursday from a four-game set in New York, where they salvaged a victory in the series finale, 2-0, to avoid a sweep. Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Hendricks pitched six scoreless innings to win his seventh start in a row.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Could head to minors next week

The Cubs are hopeful that Hoerner (hamstring) will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in 7-to-10 days, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Hoerner has been able to complete full pregame workouts in recent days, leaving the Cubs optimistic about where he stands in his recovery from a strained left hamstring. He'll continue to build up during the current week before the Cubs map out a schedule of minor-league games for him to play. The 24-year-old would appear to have an outside chance of making it back from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month, but an early July return appears more realistic.