UK’s care homes failure caused COVID to spread like wildfire: PM Johnson’s ex-adviser

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain had no plan to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the decision to send patients from hospital into care homes without being tested for the virus led to the disease spreading like wildfire, Prime Minister Johnson’s former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary...

Indy100

A minister has refused to apologise over damning pandemic report findings and people are furious

A government minister has refused to apologise over the handling of the pandemic and people are furious. Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay fobbed off a number of requests to say sorry after a report concluded the government made serious errors in its early handling of the pandemic, and merely said: “If there are lessons to learn, we’re keen to do so.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: UK's early response worst public health failure ever, MPs say

The UK's failure to do more to stop Covid spreading early in the pandemic was one of the worst ever public health failures, a report by MPs says. The government approach - backed by its scientists - was to try to manage the situation and in effect achieve herd immunity by infection, it said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

All Britain's power to be green by 2035, PM Johnson says

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain was aiming to produce "clean power" by 2035 as part of the country's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions. Britain, which will host the COP26 climate summit next month, has committed to cut carbon emissions by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Matt Hancock
Dominic Cummings
Reuters

UK's Sunak says it's his duty to tell Johnson not to overspend

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that part of his job was to tell Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to overspend after reports that he told Johnson he would cut up his credit card. “I think that was an old thing, but I think that’s...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Is the UK in 1970's-style crisis? Johnson says: 'No'

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Tuesday that Britain was in crisis due to a shortage of labour or that it was facing a 1970s-style inflationary spiral. Johnson said that businesses had mainlined on low-wage imported labour for nearly 25 years and that they should...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

UK's Johnson says inflation fears are unfounded

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that a recent jump in inflation would be solved by businesses following the laws of supply and demand as the economy "roars back to life" after its coronavirus lockdowns. "People have been worried about inflation for a...
BUSINESS
AFP

British PM Johnson upbeat despite UK's woes

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday vowed to press on with his post-Brexit agenda for Britain, even as the country faces a growing supply chain crisis made worse by its EU departure. Rank-and-file members of Johnson's Conservative party gather from Sunday for their first in-person annual conference since 2019, after last year's event was forced online by Covid. In a bullish eve-of-conference message to the Tory faithful, Johnson vowed to forge ahead with his post-Covid recovery plan to "build back better" in areas from infrastructure to climate change. "This Conservative government has a track record of delivering on the people's priorities: we 'got Brexit done' and secured a deal with the EU -- keeping our election promise," he said of the Tories' landslide 2019 win at the polls and his Christmas Eve 2020 trade deal with Brussels.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson speech – live: PM ‘ignores’ UK’s problems to deliver ‘economically illiterate’ vision of future

Boris Johnson closed the Conservative Party conference today with a keynote speech praising the NHS, confirming the need for a new Tory economic model, and launching an offensive on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.He also unveiled a £3,000 “levelling up premium” to encourage talented maths and science teachers to go and work in disadvantaged areas – the only policy he announced in 45 minutes. As it turns out, though, an almost identical scheme was first announced in 2019 then scrapped the following year. Sam Freedman, a former Department for Education (DfE) adviser, said the old programme was “pretty similar”...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: Covid response ‘one of UK’s worst ever failures’

Top story: ‘Groupthink’ and ‘permanent crisis’. Good morning. Warren Murray here with Tuesday’s highest priorities. Britain’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic was one of the UK’s worst public health failures, a landmark inquiry has found. The “fatalistic” approach of ministers and scientists exacerbated the death toll, says the report led by two former Conservative ministers. The UK fared “significantly worse” than other countries, partly due to “groupthink” and a deliberately “slow and gradualist” approach: Britain was one of the first countries to develop a test for Covid but “squandered” its lead and “converted it into one of permanent crisis”. Boris Johnson did not order a complete lockdown until 23 March 2020, two months after the government’s Sage committee of scientific advisers first met to discuss the crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in a hard-hitting report.The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees.It was only when Britain’s National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals trigger emergency measures as patients wait 13 hours in the back of ambulances

An NHS trust has spent more than two weeks running on emergency measures after skyrocketing demand since mid-September, while others have kept people waiting for more than a dozen hours in the backs of ambulances.The Independent has learnt one patient in the West Midlands spent 13 hours waiting to be handed over to staff at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust.Gloucester Hospitals Trust declared its internal incident on 19 September and only stood it down on 5 October, while London’s Barnet Hospital took similar extraordinary action on Monday due to high demand.And at North Middlesex Hospital staff saw more than...
HEALTH SERVICES
U.K.
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Report concludes UK waited too long for virus lockdown

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, a parliamentary report concluded Tuesday.The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees. It was only when Britain's National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by rapidly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
go955.com

UK drivers delivering for Amazon seek employee rights

LONDON (Reuters) – Thousands of Britons delivering items for Amazon should receive entitlements such as the minimum wage, according to a law firm which is launching an employee rights claim against the U.S. giant. At least 3,000 people making deliveries via ‘Delivery Service Partners’ are currently self-employed but should be...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news - live: Starmer says PM should apologise over ‘damning’ report on handling of pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to apologise to bereaved families after a critical report on the government’s Covid response was released. The Labour leader said the report was a “damning indictment” of the Government and thinks that the public Covid inquiry should begin earlier than the planned date of Spring 2022. The report said mistakes at the start of the Covid pandemic cost lives and the government’s initial policy “one of the most important public health failures” ever in the UK. The joint inquiry by the Science and Technology Committeeâ¯and theâ¯ Health and Social Care Committee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK minister Brandon Lewis failed to ensure abortion services in Northern Ireland, judge rules

Northern Ireland secretary, Brandon Lewis failed to comply with his duties to provide full abortion services in the region, a High Court judge has ruled.The ruling was delivered after the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission launched a judicial review against the secretary, as well as the Northern Ireland Executive and the region’s Department of Health over their failure to commission and fund abortion services.The claims against the health minister, Robin Swann, and the executive were dismissed.But relating to Mr Lewis, Mr Justice Colton said: “The court declares that between April 2020 and March 2021 the Secretary of State failed to...
HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
go955.com

France donates COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria under COVAX scheme

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the country also received 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH

