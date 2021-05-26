New masonry supply center opens in Des Moines area
Brickworks North America, parent company of Glen-Gery, has opened a new masonry supply center in the Greater Des Moines area. The 25,000-square-foot supply center, located at 4601 N.W. Urbandale Drive in Urbandale, includes a consultation area, a showroom with hundreds of products on display, and a warehouse. Also included is event space for industry-related events hosted by Glen-Gery. "The new supply center in Des Moines is a premium one-stop shop where customers can not only collaborate and leverage our expertise, but also compare, select, and purchase everything they need for their projects," Mark Ellenor, president of Brickworks North America, said in a prepared statement. Glen-Gery operates 10 other masonry supply centers in the U.S.businessrecord.com