Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

New masonry supply center opens in Des Moines area

Des Moines Business Record
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrickworks North America, parent company of Glen-Gery, has opened a new masonry supply center in the Greater Des Moines area. The 25,000-square-foot supply center, located at 4601 N.W. Urbandale Drive in Urbandale, includes a consultation area, a showroom with hundreds of products on display, and a warehouse. Also included is event space for industry-related events hosted by Glen-Gery. "The new supply center in Des Moines is a premium one-stop shop where customers can not only collaborate and leverage our expertise, but also compare, select, and purchase everything they need for their projects," Mark Ellenor, president of Brickworks North America, said in a prepared statement. Glen-Gery operates 10 other masonry supply centers in the U.S.

businessrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Des Moines, IA
Industry
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
Urbandale, IA
Government
City
Urbandale, IA
Urbandale, IA
Business
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Center#Event Space#Brickworks North America#The Business Record#N W Urbandale Drive#Masonry Supply#Industry Related Events#Customers#President#Leverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Ankeny, IADes Moines Business Record

Ankeny library recognized for its interior design

Ankeny’s Kirkendall Public Library, designed by OPN Architects in Des Moines, has received a Design Excellence Award from the International Interior Design Association Great Plains Chapter. The vision for the library, which opened in February 2020, was to model a traditional town square. The library’s Art Deco proportion and massing are modernized with material choices that lend a sense of endurance and permanence, according to a news release. A two-story open lobby visually and physically connects interior and exterior, while also creating a space for community and civic events that can function in support of the library and meeting rooms. The library’s interior includes crisp white walls and subtle wood accents on stairwells, drop ceiling features, and end-capped shelving. “We wanted the interior of the library to be reflective of all ages of the community,” Brett Mendenhall, project manager, said in a prepared statement. “The carpet acts as a wayfinding tool, highlighting circulation paths around the floor openings while also creating clear paths to checkout desks, children’s play areas, and sitting areas.”
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Des Moines, IAkoel.com

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Des Moines, IAkicdam.com

Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday taking the pandemic total to 399,549 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase is in Clay and Dickinson Counties with two new cases...
Clive, IADes Moines Business Record

Popular Clive restaurant closing in July

Table 128 Bistro and Bar, a popular restaurant that’s been open since 2013, is closing its doors in Clive but plans are in the works to reopen at a new location in the fall. “I was a little surprised by that and upset for about 10 minutes,” said Pritchard, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of American in Hyde Park, N.Y. “I decided to pick up a new lease and move. ... It’s surprising how gilded that [new door that opens] can be.”
Iowa Statehometownstations.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles (321.87 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is Opening an Iowa Location

A popular, high-end restaurant chain will be opening its first Iowa location within the next couple of years!. A new article from the Des Moines Register announced that "Ruth's Chris Steak House and CRG residential will begin construction on a 9.5-acre multi-use development at the corner of Jordan Creek Parkway and Ashworth Road in West Des Moines this fall."
Iowa StatePosted by
Fox News

Fiery train derailment in Iowa forces town to evacuate residents

Thick black smoke billowed into the air Sunday after a train derailed in northwest Iowa, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The fiery derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines. There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the derailment.
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Deadline for REAL ID pushed back again

DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license transitioned to a REAL ID has been pushed back by the pandemic. Iowa DOT Customer Services Bureau director, Darcy Doty says many states had their driver’s license offices closed for several months during the height of the outbreak. “We were...