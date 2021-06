Rotarians At Work Day takes place the last Saturday in April every year since its inception in 2006 by two Rotary Districts (one in the U.S. and one in Mexico). Rotary Clubs throughout the world identify hands-on projects to help in their local communities on this day. This year the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary held its second blood drive a week earlier in honor of RAW Day and then on the 24th helped at the Oceanside Rotary’s Food Drive and Bingo to gather food and cash donations for Lived Experiences.