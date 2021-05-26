Shell ordered to deepen carbon emissions cuts in landmark case

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO