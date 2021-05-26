CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Shell ordered to deepen carbon emissions cuts in landmark case

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (Reuters) – A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to significantly deepen its planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a ruling that could pave the way for legal action against energy firms around the world. At a court room in The Hague, judge Larisa Alwin read...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
sfbayca.com

Shell to pay air district $433,000 for emissions, records violations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Wednesday announced a settlement with Shell Oil Products US, which has agreed to pay $433,000 to settle violations at its former refinery in Martinez. The air district cited 44 violations of air quality regulations by the company at the refinery between 2017...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Chevron Sets Out to Cut Carbon Emissions in Operations

Chevron Corp. CVX -0.96% said Monday it has an “aspiration” to reduce or offset carbon emissions from its operations to zero by 2050, as investor and public pressure mounts on oil producers to respond to climate change. The company also for the first time set a target for reducing the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Greenpeace#Royal Dutch Shell#Carbon Emissions#Reuters#Dutch
TravelDailyNews.com

Net-Zero carbon emissions by 2050

BOSTON - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting approved a resolution for the global air transport industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment will align with the Paris Agreement goal for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C. “The world’s airlines have taken a...
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

World’s largest miners pledge net zero carbon emissions by 2050

LONDON (Reuters) – The world’s top miners on Tuesday committed to a goal of net zero direct and indirect carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) said. “ICMM members’ collective commitment to net zero scope one (direct) and two (indirect) greenhouse gas emissions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
finance-commerce.com

Plant aims to cut aviation emissions

WERLTE, Germany — German officials on Monday unveiled what they said is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, touted as a climate-friendly fuel of the future. Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5% of worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. While...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Netherlands
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Airlines commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) 77th Annual General Meeting approved a resolution for the global air transport industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This commitment will align with the Paris Agreement goal for global warming not to exceed 1.5°C. “The world’s airlines have taken a momentous decision...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

Report: Tech sector to reduce carbon emissions by 40%

A new report from BT and Accenture, Harnessing data to empower a sustainable future, has found that the tech sector is set to reduce its energy demand and global carbon emissions by as much as 40 per cent over the next decade – despite an expected eight-fold increase in data traffic by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizneworleans.com

Reactwell, Partners Receive Grant to Reduce Carbon Emissions

NEW ORLEANS — Reactwell LLC — in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Trimeric, Inc. — has announced it has secured a $1,833,476 grant for the research and development of a simple and scalable modular Direct Air Capture system to remove carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere. $1,466,770 of this grant comes from the Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management and $366,706 comes from outside the DOE.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
go955.com

Phillips 66, Plug Power team up for low-carbon hydrogen businesses

(Reuters) -Phillips 66 and clean energy provider Plug Power Inc will collaborate to develop low-carbon hydrogen businesses, the companies said on Wednesday, a month after the U.S. refiner announced a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The refiner had said in late-September it would cut such emissions by 30% from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
go955.com

EU to seek ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The European Union will seek a ban on tapping new oil, coal and gas deposits in the Arctic to protect a region severely affected by climate change, according to a proposal for the bloc’s new Arctic strategy published on Wednesday. The European Commission proposal reflects the EU’s efforts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy