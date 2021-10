While still not "typical," the Bertha Bartlett and Gilbert libraries’ 2021 Summer Reading Programs offered more in-person activities than we have been since before COVID-19 limited our programming abilities – and our patrons responded in great numbers. Thank you to all who participated in our Babies & Toddlers, KOOL (Ages 2-12), Tweens & Teens, and Adult Reading Programs. We had a combined 461 participants across all age ranges and our youth alone read for an amazing 4000 hours. All that time spent reading earned an incredible 2675 entries into the grand prize drawings. Congratulations to all our Grand Prize winners!

