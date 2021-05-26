Colorado natural gas company changes name after Chapter 11, acquisitions

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Peak-Ryzex, Inc., a provider of digital supply chain and mobile workforce solutions, announced today that it has changed its name to Peak Technologies, Inc. In early April, Sole Source Capital, an experienced private equity company focused on the industrial services market purchased Peak, and then backed the add on of three acquisitions in the last 60 days. To commemorate this exciting new chapter of accelerated growth and advancements in its offerings, Peak has chosen this opportunity to transform the company identity with a new name that reflects on its past while also marks the beginning of a new and promising future.