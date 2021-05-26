Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale

ReArch Company has been hired by Cathedral Square Corporation as the Construction Manager for the new construction of Bayview Crossing located in South Hero, Vermont. The project is new construction of a 30-unit multi-family housing that includes underground parking with steel framing and deck. The above ground building will be a wood frame construction with an asphalt membrane roofing and will require a full fit-out of exterior and interior finishes. ReArch will be issuing a Bid Package for all scopes of work on 6/8/21 with proposals due 6/30/21. Project has a construction schedule starting 9/1/21 and ending by 8/15/22. This being new construction we are looking for all trades including, not limited to: Concrete, Steel, Rough & Finish Carpentry, Cabinets & Countertops, Thermal & Waterproofing Barriers, Siding, Roofing, Interior & Exterior Openings, Interior & Exterior Finishes, Specialties, Elevators, Fire Suppression, Mechanical, Electrical, Sitework, and Landscaping. Any interested contractors, subcontractors and material providers should contact Ethan McDonald at (802)-734-5731 or ethanm@rearchcompany.com for more info. Please note this project is funded by both federal and state sources and will adhere to Federal Procurement and Contracting Guidelines, including Fair Labor Standards and Davis Bacon wage rates. Minority-Owned, Women-Owned, and Section 3 businesses are encouraged to apply. Cathedral Square Corporation is an equal opportunity employer. Davis Bacon and Section 3 will require a monthly reporting through the course of construction. Again, if you are interested, please reach out to Ethan McDonald at ReArch Company by the contact information provided above.