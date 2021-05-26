Cancel
Burlington, VT

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale

Posted by 
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 16 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. Said sales will take place on 06/04/21, beginning at 11:00am at Burlington Self Storage (BSS), 1825 Shelburne Road, South Burlington, VT 05403. Units will be opened for...

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

