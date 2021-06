Bill raced against time to stop Liam from confessing to Deputy Chief Baker. Steffy and Finn learned the gender of their baby. Liam played a trick on Bill in order to do the right thing. Steffy and the Forresters anticipated the arrival of the newest member of their family. Emotional, Hope granted Liam forgiveness as Liam was arrested for the murder of Vincent Walker. Refusing to give up Bill, Liam stayed silent as Baker grilled him for more information. Wait to See: An angry Hope confronts Dollar Bill, blaming him for Liam being in prison. A devastated Hope breaks down to Brooke about Liam's arrest and Bill's involvement. Baker gets frustrated when Bill and Liam continue to take the blame for the other.