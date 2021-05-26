Cancel
Family Relationships

The Major Ways Baby Girl Sussex Could Change the Royal Family Forever

By Diane Clehane
Best Life
Best Life
 16 days ago
When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's second child makes her entrance into the world (which could be any day now), she will make history the moment she is born. Like her older brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Sussexes' daughter will dramatically alter the line of succession and change the face of the Royal Family forever. From her place in line to the throne to the one requirement she will never have to follow, Harry and Meghan's daughter will be a royal rule breaker from day one.

