13 Celebrities You Didn't Know Have Children

Performing has been a major part of Larissa Manoela’s life for almost as long as she can remember. Those who have known her since childhood would likely say that she was born to be a performer. Not only is she multi-talented, but her dedication to always putting on a good show has made her one of Brazil’s brightest young stars. In recent years, she has also started getting attention from other parts of the world, and it’s clear that she has the makings of an international star. What’s even more impressive about her accomplishments is the fact that she isn’t even 21 yet. When it’s all said and done, Larissa might just go down in history as one of the most successful Brazilian entertainers of her generation. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Larissa Manoela.