Okay Yokuslu could stay in the Premier League after his spell with West Brom, as Leeds United are reportedly keen on him. Yokuslu spent the second half of the season on loan at West Brom from Celta de Vigo. He was unable to help them avoid relegation, but made an impression on an individual level. The midfielder played 16 times for Albion, starting all but one of those. After making his club debut as a substitute against Tottenham in February, he featured in all their games thereafter.