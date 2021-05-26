Cancel
Home & Garden

Target Just Launched A Houseplant Collection

By Kate Streit
Simplemost
Simplemost
 17 days ago

Adding a few houseplants is a great way to brighten up your living space. Many people turned to plants both as a hobby and a way to make their home more lively during the pandemic when everyone was cooped up inside.

Now, Target has launched a house plant collection, and you’ll definitely be inspired to add some greenery to your home after checking it out. The collection comes courtesy of plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, and most items are priced at less than $30, so you don’t have to break the bank to make your home more stylish and inviting. It features a variety of faux plants, so if your green thumb could use some work, you can still get the look even if you never remember to water your plants and make sure they get enough sunshine.

Check out the beautiful Alocasia Portora Plant, priced at $50:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MS6pF_0aBzAn7q00
Target

The Faux String of Hearts Plant comes in a ceramic pot and features tendrils of heart-shaped leaves. It is priced at $25:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZwcZ_0aBzAn7q00
Target

For something on the smaller side, this Faux Succulent Lamb’s Ear Plant would be perfect for the desk in your home office or on your nightstand. It’s priced at $10:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W59jr_0aBzAn7q00
Target

The collection has plenty of cute accessories, too. This handy $10 glass plant mister will ensure your plants of the live variety stay hydrated:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014veA_0aBzAn7q00
Target

This Glass/Metal Aged House Terrarium Planter in gold works like a mini-greenhouse for your plants and is perfect for plants that need a lot of humidity and moist soil, like mosses, ferns and violets. It’s priced at $30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wewaR_0aBzAn7q00
Target

This Wall-Mounted Stoneware Planter is perfect for adding greenery to your walls, and its rounded pocket design allows you to add soil and small plants. Use it as part of a gallery wall. It’s priced at $20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgBNz_0aBzAn7q00
Target

If live plants are more your thing, you can also get a variety of live plants as part of the Hilton Carter for Target collection in select stores for a limited time.

