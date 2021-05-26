Carrying the light of Christ, May 27: Getting out of our locked rooms
Editor’s note: The prepared text of the homily Bishop Douglas J. Lucia preached for Pentecost Sunday, May 23, follows. On this Pentecost Sunday, in our Gospel reading we find that the disciples of Jesus are still in hiding. They are hiding in fear behind closed and locked doors. They are shutting out the rest of the world at their doorstep, which is seen as hostile, persecuting, and terrifying. They feel better huddling together, in isolation and planning what to do next, and where to go.thecatholicsun.com