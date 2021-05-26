Cancel
Stephens: Anti-Zionism isn’t anti-Semitism? Someone didn’t get the memo.

Austin American-Statesman
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years it has become an article of faith on the progressive left that anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism and that it’s slander to assume that someone who hates Israel also hates Jews. Not everyone got the memo. Not the people who, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Death to Jews,”...

www.statesman.com
News Break
News Break
News Break
Greenfield, MARecorder

I am an Israelite, not an Israeli

As a Jewish person who opposes Israeli policy and supports Palestinian civil rights, I am horrified at the opening line of Preston Browning’s recent June 18 column. “Israelites are the world’s most greedy people?!” Does he mean “Israelis?” That kind of typo isn’t funny and shame on Editor Joan Livingston for not fixing it, but in either case that stereotype has haunted my people for centuries and was top of Hitler’s list for reasons to eliminate us. It is also objectively a lie, as the world’s greediest people are the Americans, of which both Preston and myself are members.
POTUSWashington Post

Unholy post-Trump trinity: Bannon, Pompeo and Pence

(RNS) — Seven months after the tumultuous 2020 presidential election concluded, Republican hopefuls are already lining up for the 2024 nomination. Beyond former President Donald Trump himself, the ever-growing list of candidates includes a litany of Trump administration stars, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

US Jews Know Anti-Semitism When We See It

While the Jewish left keeps trying to convince us that most anti-Israel hatred is not anti-Semitism, a new poll has found that a large majority of American Jews see things such more clearly. The poll, sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League, asked Jews whether certain types of anti-Israel statements or actions...
Societyomahajewishpress.com

Gay Jews shouldn’t have to choose between their pride and their Zionism

(JTA) — To everything there is a season. June is Pride season, one where LGBTQ people proudly refuse to choose between our identities and our demand for the freedom to live equally and without fear. A Wider Bridge, which builds meaningful relationships between LGBTQ people in North America and Israel,...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Palestinianism is Opening up a Posthumous Nazi Front Against Jews

The Palestinian war against Israel is no longer something that the West can regard as a quarrel in a far-away country between people of whom they know nothing. At a recent congressional hearing in America, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who has a long history of anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks, equated the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban in committing “crimes against humanity.” When 12 Jewish Democrats accused her of bigotry, she and her allies accused them of racism and Islamophobia.
Societycitizensjournal.us

CULTUREAnti-Semitism Goes Up When Israel Defends Herself

Charlie Butts (OneNewsNow.com) The Anti-Defamation League has released a report on 2020’s incidents of anti-Semitism in America. Susan Michael, USA director at International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ), explains it has been tracked for about four decades now, and it was at the highest rate ever in 2019. “In 2020, physical...
Brooklyn, NYThe Jewish Press

CUNY Jewish Professor Resigns from Union, Concerned About Anti-Semitism Within Ranks

Jeffrey Lax says his nostrils are flaring. He is used to coming face to face with hate. The 47-year-old Jewish professor of business at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, N.Y., was appalled by a recent 83-34 vote by the Professional Staff Congress of CUNY on a June 10 resolution that condemns “the continued subjugation of Palestinians to the state-supported displacement, occupation and use of lethal force by Israel” and also “racism in all its forms including anti-Semitism, and recognizes that criticisms of Israel, a diverse nation-state, are not inherently anti-Semitic.” The resolution also called Israel an apartheid state and made no mention of Hamas.
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian leaders offer prayers, encouragement to new Israel prime minister

Christian leaders from around the world are sizing up Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister of Israel. They’ve sent him a letter committing to prayer and encouragement as he takes on the leadership role. Bennet was able to cobble together a coalition of eight parties that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu who...
SocietyYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Anti-Semitism continues in yet another manifestation

To the editor — What Enlightenment brought throughout Europe was the idea that humanity could enhance the quality of life through reason. But, reason could also build a false consciousness, an ideology. Ideology, as Marx pointed out, “is a set of beliefs with which people deceive themselves; it is a theory that expresses what they are led to think, as opposed to that which is true.” Distrusting genuine documents, manipulating statistical data, misrepresenting history, destroying archeological ruins, and demonizing an enemy have become the prime ideological motivator. Hegel explained passion seems to be the prime political motivator, not reason. Passion is found in an abundance of false accusations. Examples of their discourse are equating Israel with the Nazi regime and labeling it as an apartheid state. Terrorism is justified as a necessary tool for ideological victory, and at the same time provides the power of aggression and the narrative of victimization. The virus of anti-Semitism has mutated once again among those who have exerted cultural and religious domination for thousands of years. Edward Said, a Palestinian, asked the Arabs: “Why don’t we fight harder for freedom of opinions in our societies, freedom, no one needs to be told, that scarcely exists?”
New York City, NYJewish Ledger

How a ‘wokestorm’ is misleading a generation about Israel

Just a few weeks ago, the streets of New York City were filled with thousands of people shouting “intifada” while also claiming “Black Lives Matter.”. In that same period, a violent pro-Palestinian mob attacked Jews on the streets of New York. Others violently assaulted Jews at a restaurant in Los Angeles, vandalized European synagogues, and targeted Jews in Chicago and Montreal.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Has Hatred of Jews Morphed into Mania/Mass Hysteria?

I think Jew hatred has now reached a worldwide case of hate-based insanity. Here is the definition of insanity: madness, and craziness characterized by certain abnormal mental or behavioral patterns. And we can add mass hysteria, culturally acquired psychosis, and the internalization of a Jew hating cultural meme. It could even be a dissociative disorder; a mental disorder that involves experiencing a disconnection and lack of continuity between thoughts, memories, surroundings, actions and identity. People with dissociative disorders escape reality in ways that are involuntary and unhealthy and cause problems with functioning in everyday life. Or perhaps it is collective obsessional behavior or a “phenomenon of collective suggestion” or “moral panic.” This is a sociological concept that refers to the phenomenon of masses of people becoming distressed about a perceived — usually unreal or exaggerated — threat portrayed in catastrophizing terms by the media.
ReligionGeorgetown University

Today in Islamophobia

Today in Islamophobia: The conservative Australian People’s Party’s (ÖVP) is using the term, ‘political islam’ to criminalize and surveil Muslim citizens, while in France, President Emmanuel Macron has submitted a bill to the French Parliament which would allow the state to close houses of worship without a court order, as China preemptively issues an investigative order into Canadian indigenous human rights violations in advance of a Canadian call to investigate Chinese state crimes against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Our recommended read of the day is by Valerie Lucznikowska on the need to close Guantanamo Bay prison for good. This and more below:
Middle Eastgranthshala.com

‘My Zionism’: Israel’s latest unsuccessful PR stunt

The use of Black Israel tokens in Israeli public relations will not help make Israel’s apartheid more acceptable to the world. On June 1, Israeli Army Reserve Lieutenant Ashgar Araro of Ethiopian Jewish descent released a video titled “My Zionism” on Instagram. In the nearly three-minute clip, Araro accuses those who consider Zionism to be an “imperialist idea” of “actively” removing the “history of brown and black Jews”.
Politicsalethonews.com

Germany bans Hamas flag, citing rise in anti-Semitism

Germany has agreed to ban the flag of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, citing a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents following Israel’s recent assault on the Gaza Strip. According to a report by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, the plan to ban the flag of the group which was...
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Zionism has EVERYTHING to do with Judaism

The great American civil rights warrior, Martin Luther King, said way back in 1968 in response to a question from a student attacking Zionism, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking Antisemitism.”. Today there are many people who say they are only anti-Zionistic and not anti-Semitic. They try...
SocietyForward

Antisemitism: How to respond if you’re the victim or a witness

While a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and Gaza seems to be holding despite tit-for-tat violence last Wednesday, American Jews are still reeling from a reported surge in antisemitism following the conflict in the Middle East. Incidents include a window at a kosher pizzeria in Manhattan shattered with a brick, a synagogue door in Utah vandalized with a swastika and bottles thrown at Jewish diners in Los Angeles.
Societyredressonline.com

US Zionist academics align themselves with the power of a proven apartheid state, Israel

The growing divide in the United States between Zionists and supporters of Palestinian rights has led to pronounced tensions in academia. Much has been said about increasing pro-Palestinian student protests as well as the activities of pro-Israel boards of governors, presidents, deans, etc. The latter try to guard their campuses from pro-Palestinian faculty, student clubs, invited speakers and the like.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Bible is anti semitic hate speech BAN IT

⁣Yes the Bible or new testament is anti semitic hate speech to some. proof: Jesus in bible book Revelation 2:9 - I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.
Societynordot.app

German minsters' talks focus on anti-Semitism, women and journalists

Germany's interior ministers agreed at the conclusion of their regular conference on Friday to do more to combat anti-Semitism and violence against women, and to protect journalists from attack while performing their work. Unified standards and rules are to be worked out to restrict anti-Israeli demonstrations held at synagogues or...