'Cruella' review: Emma Stone rocks the frocks, but the story? Woof

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the brightest young talents in the business. A gifted actress with a unique look, she wowed many with her 2015 big-screen debut in Robert Eggers‘ The Witch, for which she won the Gotham Award for best breakthrough actor and the Cannes Film Festival’s Trophée Chopard for the industry’s most exciting young female talent, and shortly after which she was also nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. She further impressed in films ranging from M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split in 2016 and Glass in 2019, playing the same character in both, through Autumn de Wilde‘s Emma in 2020, which brought her a Golden Globe nomination. And now, at 25, she is a full-fledged star thanks to her acclaimed portrayal of a chess prodigy battling addiction in Scott Frank‘s The Queen’s Gambit, which in October 2020 became the most watched Netflix limited series ever, and for which she has won best actress in a limited series Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards. She recently reflected on her life, work and rapid rise during an episode of THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast.