'Cruella' review: Emma Stone rocks the frocks, but the story? Woof

Austin American-Statesman
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is “Cruella,” a coming-of-age movie about a woman who grows up to skin Dalmatians, for exactly? I have seen the movie; I have no idea. I do know that stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson spend 134 minutes chewing on scenery like it’s made of rawhide, while they model sumptuous 1970s fashions — everything from Carnaby Street couture to Vivienne Westwood punk glam, all as seen through a Disney imagineer’s peepers.

Florence Welch sees a lot of a young Cruella de Vil in herself. For a video promoting the new film Cruella, which tells the origin story of the classic Disney villain, Welch and star Emma Stone speak about the new song “Call Me Cruella” that Florence + the Machine recorded for the movie. In the clip, Welch, shares how much she related to Stone’s portrayal of the character.
With “Cruella” and the new “Loki” limited series, the first episode of which debuted Wednesday on Disney+ and runs for six weeks, Disney is exploring what it means to be a villain. “Cruella,” which is available for the premier rate of $29.99 on Disney+ and is also playing locally at...
I went into ‘Cruella’ with low expectations. How can you give a redeemable backstory to a character whose defining trait is murdering puppies? Unfortunately, those low expectations were met. The movie tells the backstory of the infamous Cruella De Vil, known for her hatred of dalmatians. We’re introduced to a...
As the Walt Disney Company continues its take over of the entertainment business, their live-action movies are finally doing something a little different. For the past decade, most of Disney’s big productions are unoriginal remakes of the animated classics, but once in a while they make the untold origin story that no one was asking for but apparently needs to be seen.
Have you been sitting around, scratching your head recently wondering where the movie character Cruella de Vil came from? Or how about Willy Wonka? Maybe not, but Hollywood is intent on providing us with these answers. Origin stories about well-known characters are nothing new. Disney’s “Cruella” is the newest such film and just hit theaters a week ago while Warner Brothers has “Wonka,” with recently announced lead Timothée Chalamet, in the works.
Get weekly highlights from Mirror editor Alison Phillips direct to your email. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Emma Stone "burst into tears" after getting starstruck when meeting her Hollywood icons. The 'Cruella' star admits she got tearful when she crossed paths with the likes of Diane Keaton, Bill Murray and Lorne Michaels in the early years of her career but she is "fine" now. Speaking to the...
Even though it's a Disney Flick sh*t had me at the edge of my seat, definitely a watch. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. #1 Live action Villain story. Maleficent a nice number two....
‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler to Lead Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?. Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White in Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic fairytale. Zegler, who beat out many for the role, is poised for a major breakout. She is making her feature film debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which bows later in 2021, and will also appear in the superhero sequel to “Shazam.”
Triple Feature Movie Reviews

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Queen’s Gambit’)

Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the brightest young talents in the business. A gifted actress with a unique look, she wowed many with her 2015 big-screen debut in Robert Eggers‘ The Witch, for which she won the Gotham Award for best breakthrough actor and the Cannes Film Festival’s Trophée Chopard for the industry’s most exciting young female talent, and shortly after which she was also nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award. She further impressed in films ranging from M. Night Shyamalan‘s Split in 2016 and Glass in 2019, playing the same character in both, through Autumn de Wilde‘s Emma in 2020, which brought her a Golden Globe nomination. And now, at 25, she is a full-fledged star thanks to her acclaimed portrayal of a chess prodigy battling addiction in Scott Frank‘s The Queen’s Gambit, which in October 2020 became the most watched Netflix limited series ever, and for which she has won best actress in a limited series Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Awards. She recently reflected on her life, work and rapid rise during an episode of THR‘s Awards Chatter podcast.