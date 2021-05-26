Disney’s Cruella Is a Stylish Romp With a Bark Worse Than Its Bite: Review

There used to be a time you could leave the cinema as soon as the credits began to role, safe in the knowledge that the story was done and dusted. These days the question most people are asking before the film even starts is will there be a post credit scene? With Disney's Marvel movies leading the way in post-credit scenes and making them an expectation rather than the exception, it is not too much to expect Disney's own Cruella to give fans a little bit extra, and they don't disappoint. Read on for spoilers.