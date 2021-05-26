Disney’s Cruella Is a Stylish Romp With a Bark Worse Than Its Bite: Review
The Pitch: Live-action Disney remakes typically come in one or two flavors. The first, and most common, is the slavish recreation of the original (The Lion King, Aladdin) that usually sucks the soul out of its source material in favor of a grim retelling with little to no personality of its own. Then, you've got your Maleficents — adaptations of Disney works that lean into the camp of their more vivid villains, centering them in an arch origin story where we learn how the whole "evil queen" thing came about.