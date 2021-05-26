Disney’s Cruella Is a Stylish Romp With a Bark Worse Than Its Bite: Review

Cancel
The Pitch: Live-action Disney remakes typically come in one or two flavors. The first, and most common, is the slavish recreation of the original (The Lion King, Aladdin) that usually sucks the soul out of its source material in favor of a grim retelling with little to no personality of its own. Then, you’ve got your Maleficents — adaptations of Disney works that lean into the camp of their more vivid villains, centering them in an arch origin story where we learn how the whole “evil queen” thing came about.

Beauty & FashionComicBook

How to Watch Disney's Cruella on Disney+

The origin story for one of Disney's most iconic villains has finally arrived. Cruella, a live-action film starring Emma Stone as the titular villainess, has been in the works for some time. The movie finally arrived in theaters on Friday, but Disney also decided to simultaneously release Cruella on the Disney+ streaming service with its Premier Access program. If you're hoping to check the movie out at home instead of taking the family out to a movie theater this weekend, the Premier Access process is actually pretty easy.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Does Disney's Cruella Have a Post-Credit Scene?

There used to be a time you could leave the cinema as soon as the credits began to role, safe in the knowledge that the story was done and dusted. These days the question most people are asking before the film even starts is will there be a post credit scene? With Disney's Marvel movies leading the way in post-credit scenes and making them an expectation rather than the exception, it is not too much to expect Disney's own Cruella to give fans a little bit extra, and they don't disappoint. Read on for spoilers.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

‘Cruella’ Review

Stars: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong | Written by Dana Fox, Tony McNamara | Directed by Craig Gillespie. The iconic villainess of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians receives the prequel treatment in this live-action origin story that stars Emmas Stone AND Thompson....
MoviesPosted by
Salon

Review: "Cruella" is a dazzling Disney film full of fun and flair

This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. Cruella De Vil is one of Disney's most iconic villains, but she doesn't always get the same love that the studio's other notorious baddies get. It feels like the villains of the late '80s and '90s — Ursula, Scar, Jafar, etc — get most of that glory. But now it's time to dig up a classic and make her great again, and Disney does just that in the live-action film "Cruella."
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Fans Are Loving Emma Stone’s Performance In Cruella

For the most part, Disney’s procession of live-action remakes based on the studio’s extensive animated back catalogue have been functional and serviceable, if far from spectacular. The vast majority of them don’t add anything to the pre-existing stories with the exception of tacking on some subplots to pad out the running time, and when it was first announced, Cruella reeked of creative bankruptcy.
Moviesreviewjournal.com

‘Cruella’ a film that’s ‘dark for the Disney universe’

It’s not so black and white. Emma Stone is mulling over what makes a legend. Take her iconic character Cruella de Vil, who in the new film “Cruella” isn’t born that way but is pushed into her puppy-hating ways. “I was surprised,” Stone says. “They let us make the ‘Cruella’...
MoviesCosmopolitan

Cruella star hits back at negative reviews of Disney movie

Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Horace in Disney's Cruella, has hit back at critics of the live-action movie. The much-anticipated origin story of 101 Dalmatians' infamous Cruella De Vil, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in the leading roles, has received a mixed bag of reviews since its release over the weekend (28 May).
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Disney's Cruella Collection Adds a Limited Edition Doll

The live-action Cruella film starring Emma Stone arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access starting today, and Disney has launched a collection of merch to support the release. The collection includes tons of fashion options, but collectors will probably want to grab this Cruella doll first. It's a limited edition of only 5400.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella's storytelling is more than lazy, it's harmful

Warning: Cruella spoilers follow. When the first trailer for Joker came out, it sparked a wave of conversation around the depiction of mental health in pop culture — particularly when mental health is tied very explicitly to criminality. There were those who argued that a work of fiction is simply that, or that giving Joker (a villain whose unpredictable violence is what makes him both frightening and compelling) a backstory complete with explanation and a moral compass undermined the character. Either way, the movie also rested on a dangerous assumption about people with mental illnesses.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Gets Mixed Reception

Disney’s highly anticipated ‘Cruella‘, starring Emma Stone, has received mixed reviews from critics. Cruella was released today in UK cinemas and is being toted as one of the films capable of returning audiences to struggling theaters. The film – starring Emma Stone – has been highly anticipated for its unique...
MinoritiesA.V. Club

Cruella shows that Disney is still struggling to get its “first gay character” right

This post discusses the plot of Cruella. Once Hollywood realized that representation was good for box office, every new Disney property was suddenly breaking new ground. The 101 Dalmations prequel Cruella is just the latest in a series of Mouse House releases accompanied by industry crowing about a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ character, and the déjà vu reading headlines like this one is so intense it’s starting to feel like gaslighting. For the past five years, a series of stories have run on entertainment news sites, with only a few words changed: Swap out “Disney’s first LGBTQ+ character” with “Pixar’s,” or “Marvel Studios’,” add a modifier here and there, and they’re all cut and paste versions of the same hollow sentiment. Not only is Disney not a leader on this issue, it’s quickly falling behind.
Moviesallears.net

Go Behind-The-Scenes of the Design Process For Disney’s Cruella!

Disney recently released Cruella, a movie about the iconic villain and fashionista from 101 Dalmatians, featuring Emma Stone. Make sure to watch the trailer if you haven’t yet!. There was already a lot of excitement around the movie but now, the film’s production designer, Fiona Crombie, is sharing some behind-the-scenes...