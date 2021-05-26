Cancel
World

Kyrgyzstan turns back Tajik nationals as tensions persist

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrgyzstan has turned away dozens of Tajik nationals attempting to enter the country as part of a travel ban imposed amid continued border tensions. Bishkek's Manas international airport said 177 travelers arriving on May 25 from Dushanbe on a chartered Somon Air flight were made to return within the day. Nine other foreign individuals were permitted to enter Kyrgyzstan.

