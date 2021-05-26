Cancel
Premier League

'Superstar' Foden formed by love of football and fishing

 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Foden already has eight major trophies to his name before his 21st birthday on Friday. The following day he may have the perfect present in Manchester City's first Champions League crown. Born and raised in Stockport, just six miles (10 kilometres) from the club's Etihad Stadium, Foden is the...

Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Foden: What I think of Chelsea youngster Gilmour

Manchester City midfielder, Phil Foden, has no doubts about the quality of Chelsea whiz Billy Gilmour. The pair could clash at Wembley as England meets Euro group opponents in Scotland next week. England ace Foden said, “He’s a great talent. “He’s still so young and has a lot to learn...
UEFATribal Football

Man City defender Stones: Foden will continue to improve

Manchester City defender John Stones says there's much more to come from Phil Foden. Stones expects Foden to get even better after a breakthrough season at Manchester City that saw him named PFA Young Player of the Year. "It's difficult when you play with someone and you're a big fan...
Premier Leaguemancity.com

The best of Phil Foden

At the age of just 21, the Stockport-born City fan has become a key member of Pep Guardiola's swash-buckling squad, playing an integral role of our superb Premier League and Carabao Cup successes - and our road to our first Champions League Final. In recognition of an outstanding personal campaign,...
FIFAVice

Phil Foden: "Some people see footballers as arrogant"

Phil Foden’s story originally appeared in i-D's The New Worldwi-De Issue, no. 363, Summer 2021. Order your copy here. Phil Foden is busy battering an orange to smithereens in a village hall in Edgeley, just outside of Stockport. With no football in sight, he has taken it upon himself to raid the fruit bowl on set and begins playing keepy uppys with it, in a pair of now fruit-stained Nike Cortez. Today, Phil has a rare day off from the game he has spent countless hours perfecting: he is on his way to becoming one of the most exciting England players in recent history, as well as to appearing on his first-ever magazine cover, and yet, the only thing that is on Phil Foden’s mind is the same thing that has permanently been on his mind since he was a toddler: kicking ball.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Manchester City lining up £100m move for Tottenham striker Kane

The England international is Pep Guardiola's top target as the Premier League champions search for a replacement for record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. Manchester City are set to step up their interest in Harry Kane, with the Premier League champions expected to make a formal move for the Tottenham striker. Goal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON'S PLAYER FORM GUIDE FOR ENGLAND VS CZECH REPUBLIC: Harry Kane looks like a shadow of himself, Tyrone Mings has answered his critics and Phil Foden needs a goal worthy of Gazza's haircut!

ENGLAND (4-3-3) (Final ratings out of 20 based on both of England's matches) Two clean sheets from two outings. Italy and Sweden are the only other two nations not to have conceded. No reason to drop Pickford now. KYLE WALKER 8. England's best option at right back. Our full backs...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Football’s most interesting haircuts from Phil Foden to David Beckham’s cornrows, ranked

Manchester City footballer Phil Foden, who is set to play for England at Euro 2020, has debuted a new, bleach blond haircut ahead of the team’s first match on Sunday.In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he hinted that he had taken inspiration from Paul Gascoigne, who sported a similar haircut for much of his football career with the caption “Euro 96 vibes”. Since unveiling his updated look, Foden has been compared to both Eminem and Gascoigne, earning the nickname “Stockport Gazza”. Gascoigne played for England in the Euro 1996 competition, during which he scored a memorable goal against Scotland at...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

The Ukraine international has been enduring a relatively difficult period away at the European Championships, and reflected on his fatigue and a busy season with Pep Guardiola and the City squad last season. During a press conference this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked whether his difficult and challenging season with...
Premier Leaguebywire.news

Soccer-England players agree 'blond bet' with Foden

- England's Phil Foden said his team mates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the European Championship. Foden caused a stir on social media before the tournament when he shared a picture of him dyeing his short black hair, just as former England great Paul Gascoigne did for Euro '96.
Premier Leaguerealsport101.com

Harry Kane could make Manchester City unstoppable in FIFA 22

England captain is the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero. The summer transfer window rumour mill is in overdrive and Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a move for Harry Kane. Last season's top goalscorer and top assist-maker will surely cost well in excess of £100 million, and...
SoccerTribal Football

Man City starlet Foden defends England boss Southgate as 'great tactician'

Manchester City star Phil Foden has lauded Gareth Southgate as a 'great tactician'. Southgate faced criticism after England's lacklustre performance in the 0-0 draw with Scotland on Monday. But Foden has leapt to the defence of his manager ahead of Tuesday's clash with Czech Republic, which England must win to...
Premier League90min.com

Manchester City 2021/22 FPL player prices

The Fantasy Premier League prices of every Manchester City player have been revealed, meaning you can start planning your selections for the 2021/22 season. City players are always popular with FPL managers, although Pep Guardiola's penchant for rotation can be infuriating. Play your cards right, though, and the Cityzens can be your main source of points for the upcoming campaign.
Premier League90min.com

Raheem Sterling not interested in joining Spurs as part of Man City's Harry Kane bid

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling would not be interested in joining Tottenham this summer as part of a potential deal to take Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium. City are determined to sign a new striker this summer and, having shown genuine interest in the likes of Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, are widely reported to have made a £100m bid for Kane that could also include players in part-exchange.
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Rooney: Man City style affecting Foden’s performance for England

Wayne Rooney has suggested that Phil Foden’s footballing education at Manchester City has made it difficult for him to adapt to England’s style of pla. Wayne Rooney has suggested that Phil Foden’s footballing education at Manchester City has made it difficult for him to adapt to England’s style of play under Gareth Southgate.