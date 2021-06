BOISE, Idaho — Two men were arrested and booked into the Ada Count Jail Tuesday after police received reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on Interstate 84. According to Idaho State Police, just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received several calls about on erratic driver in a Nissan Versa on westbound I-84 near Eagle Road. One person reported the car went off the interstate but then drove through the dirt and back on the freeway. Another driver told police the car struck the concrete median but continued down the road.