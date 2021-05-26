Koreless Announces Debut Album, Shares New “Joy Squad” Video: Watch

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America’s biggest metal export SEPULTURA refused to sit back and act like an animal trapped in a cage. Like the flowers growing out of the deceased bird’s body depicted on the stunning colorful cover artwork by Eduardo Recife, the thrash metal pioneers from Belo Horizonte made good use of their unexpected free time to start a project that kept them busy throughout the entirety of 2020: Their new live album “SepulQuarta” will see the light of day on August 13th and the pre-order for this one-of-a-kind release featuring renowned guest musicians from all over the world is starting today.