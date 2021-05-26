Koreless Announces Debut Album, Shares New “Joy Squad” Video: Watch
Welsh producer Koreless has announced his debut album Agor with a new video for “Joy Squad.” While the track has been featured in mixes and DJ sets in recent years, this marks its first official release. In a statement, Koreless described the track as an attempt “to build a club rollercoaster that swallows you up and spits you out.” Mau Morgo and Koreless directed the video, which features dancer Alex Thirkle and choreography by Sharon Eyal. Agor is due out July 9 via Young. Check out the video for “Joy Squad” below.pitchfork.com