ANALYSIS: Summer Associates—Win the Season With Lawyering Skills

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer associate season kicks off, it is important to consider your summer stint as an extended opportunity to demonstrate that you are a good investment for the firm. And, although it is important to focus on the hard legal skills needed to succeed, it is equally important to show that you are adept at the lawyering skills (including emotional intelligence) that are critical to excelling in a professional setting. To put your best foot forward and help secure your end-of-summer offer, here are a few tips to follow:

Acing It as a Summer Associate: BakerHostetler's Francesca Rogo

When my law school announced its closure in March 2020, my cohorts and I did not fully grasp that we would never return to in-person classes or the impact this pandemic would have on our lives. We thought this would be merely a hiatus from our regularly scheduled classes. We certainly had no idea that it would impact our summer associate positions or the uncertainty it would create for the future.
Master your writing skills with major savings on this award-winning software

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. The work-from-home lifestyle has adjusted career ambitions for plenty of people, as many have learned how much they can accomplish without commuting to an office or dealing with in-person management. If you have a passion for writing, there are a variety of individual pursuits that present rewarding opportunities.
Entrepreneurship and law: Q&A with Villanova law professor on preparing students to help businesses in search of innovative solutions

The combination of entrepreneurship and a legal education accomplishes two goals. First, it helps fill the talent pipeline for law firms that have made a commitment to advising startups in technology hotbeds across the country. Second, it helps newly minted lawyers develop the skills they’ll need to serve as consultants, strategists and problem solvers for all businesses in a competitive 21st century economy.
These 220+ courses will help you master tech skills and prep for IT certification exams

This IT training library also includes more than 19,000 certification exam prep test questions. According to Boston Consulting Group, there will be tens of millions of job vacancies by 2030 that will be hard to fill because not enough workers have the required skills, many of which are in technology. So training for an IT career could be a major step toward long-term job stability, and this is the perfect time to go for it because ITU Online is offering 24/7 unlimited access to all of its courses for three years at 50% off.
Study Skills & Time Management Webinar for Summer 2021

Come and learn more effective ways to study and get better organized and prepared for your classes!. To attend this online workshop, you can follow one of the two steps below:. 1. RSVP by emailing Megan Whitworth (mwhitworth@laniertech.edu), LTC Student Navigator. 2. To join the meeting on the scheduled day...
Salary Wars Scorecard: Which Firms Have Announced Raises? (2021)

Since we broke the news of the new $200K salary scale for associates at large law firms in the United States — a trend that was started by Milbank on Thursday, June 10, 2021, almost exactly three years after the firm started the last salary war in 2018 — several firms have fallen in line and matched the scale, but dozens more firms have remained completely silent. Maybe this Above the Law feature will encourage more firms to pay up. After all, the postpandemic lateral scene is white-hot right now, and increased salaries will only encourage talent to remain loyal to their firms.
Preparing for the job hunt: students experience employment search through mock job search and interviews

During the 2021 spring semester, the International School of Business collaborated with Finlandia’s new Seaton Center for Vocation & Career to equip graduating seniors with the skills they need to prepare competitive job applications and interview successfully. Director of Career Services, Emma Dorst, partnered with Assistant Professor of Management Nathan Perreault and Dean Kevin Manninen to restructure the Business Senior Seminar course, with opportunities for students to put their job search skills into practice and receive individual feedback. Ms. Dorst delivered a series of six lectures focused on helping students to embrace their qualifications, identify and promote transferable skills, and tailor an application to speak to the job in question. Students drew on their personal, academic, co-curricular and work experiences to craft resumes and met one-on-one with Ms. Dorst for feedback before making revisions. Ms. Dorst and ISB faculty members Nathan Perreault and Steve Nordstrom also provided instruction on effective job search strategies, writing persuasive cover letters, professional networking, business etiquette, and perfecting a personal “elevator pitch.”
McDermott Matches Milbank With New Associate Salary Scale

McDermott Will & Emery will pay its most senior associates up to $355,000 after adopting a new Big Law salary scale first announced by Milbank on Thursday. The firm will give associates raises of $10,000 or $15,000 depending on their class year, according to an internal memo to U.S. associates sent by firm chair Ira Coleman and viewed by Bloomberg Law. McDermott salaries for first year associates will be $200,000, a jump up from $190,000. The changes are set to take effect July 1.
Excellent Skills To Look For When Hiring A Lawyer For Your Personal Injury Case

When you have been involved in an accident, and you have suffered an injury. As a result, you will be feeling lots of mixed emotions. From feeling frustrated and lost to feeling hurt and confused, there is no doubt that you have been through every emotion going. Sometimes probably more than one at any time. Now that you have experienced everything emotionally related to a case, it is essential to work on the physical aspects of getting a resolution. This could mean working with a physiotherapist to get treatment for injuries. It may mean bringing in contact with a lawyer who will fight your corner for compensation if you are looking for a lawyer to handle your claim. Do you know what you should be looking for and why?
Modern Campus Acquires Leading Academic Catalog and Curriculum Management Provider DIGARC

Combination Empowers Colleges and Universities to Solve Two of the Biggest Challenges Faced Today: Attracting and Converting Students, and Creating a Personalized, Engaging Pathway to On-Time Graduation. LAKELAND, Fla. and TORONTO (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Modern Campus, the leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced the acquisition of DIGARC, the...
As Law Firms Set Post-Pandemic Work Policies, It Looks a Lot Like the Old Normal

The steady drumbeat of new Big Law remote work announcements has crystallized two things about the future of work. One: hybrid work, in a way, will continue to be a part of the legal industry for the years to come. Two: the “new normal” everybody has been talking about since the pandemic began may not actually be so new when the dust settles.
The CIO's 3 must-haves for creating a culture of automation innovation

Today’s chief information officers (CIOs) do a lot more than manage the technology that runs the business. They’re also increasingly responsible for building a culture of innovation that’s essential to thriving in a crowded and competitive market. And for a growing number of CIOs, automation technology such as robotic process automation (RPA) is the key to creating and sustaining that culture. RPA frees the CIO’s team—and the business users they support—from the manual, repetitive tasks that are a drag on innovation. It frees them to focus on the creative aspects of their jobs and discover innovative solutions to the challenges they face.
Fresh Set of Eyes: These Big Law Firms Have New CMOs

Foley & Lardner, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, Schulte Roth & Zabel, Brown Rudnick, Akerman and Jackson Lewis have all made changes in their marketing C-suites in the last two months, signaling that at least for some firms, the marriage of pre-pandemic marketing efforts and those honed in the last 15 months requires a fresh set of eyes.
Muldrow students show winning financial skills

A team of three Muldrow High School students recently placed first in a statewide competition called the Stock Market Game sponsored by The Oklahoma Center on Economic Education. Dude Turnipseed, Kyle Borchers and Aubrielle Aguilar also went on to compete in a nationwide competition called the Capitol Hill Challenge, coming...
6 Tips To Launch Compliance Certification Online Training

How To Launch A Successful Compliance Certification Online Training Course. Marketing an online training course is a challenge under the best of circumstances. Compliance certification online training courses can be even more tricky because corporate learners see them as an annoyance. However, non-compliance can cost organizations millions of dollars in penalties. You want to convince prospects at two levels. You want decision-makers to buy the compliance certification online training course so that you generate revenue. But you also want employees to take an active interest so that companies get the best ROI and keep investing in your compliance certification course catalog. It’s possible to set this tone from the start. Here’s how.