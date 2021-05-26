ANALYSIS: Summer Associates—Win the Season With Lawyering Skills
As summer associate season kicks off, it is important to consider your summer stint as an extended opportunity to demonstrate that you are a good investment for the firm. And, although it is important to focus on the hard legal skills needed to succeed, it is equally important to show that you are adept at the lawyering skills (including emotional intelligence) that are critical to excelling in a professional setting. To put your best foot forward and help secure your end-of-summer offer, here are a few tips to follow:news.bloomberglaw.com