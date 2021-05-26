Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Part-time Sunday school teacher faces 22 charges

By JANE KAUFMAN
Cleveland Jewish News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former part-time Sunday school teacher was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury May 18 on 22 counts of offenses, all but one having to do with child pornography. Daniel Paul Woolf, 23, was living at a house owned by Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights at the time of his warrantless arrest and had been a part-time, online Sunday school teacher at the temple’s religious school. He had no direct contact with students during his tenure at the religious school as classes were held online only due to COVID-19.

