Part-time Sunday school teacher faces 22 charges

A woman reported May 1 that a woman in another vehicle pulled a gun out during a road rage incident. Responding officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle in the Circle K parking lot and found the woman in possession of a loaded gun. Upon investigation, it was learned the incident began in South Euclid and both drivers exchanged words and middle fingers. The suspect, a 24-year-old Cleveland woman, was subsequently arrested by Lyndhurst police as it was determined she had shown the gun while passing through that city. She did not have a CCW permit.