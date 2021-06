Tottenham attacker Moussa Sissoko admits his future may depend on the next managerial appointment. Sissoko concedes he is considering his options this summer. He told Foot Mercato: "There are big names that are mentioned. It's flattering for the club. My future may be linked to that too. A new coach can come in and tell me that I am not going to be in his plans and that I have to leave. As he could also tell me that he wants me to stay.