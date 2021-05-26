34 students inducted National Junior Honor Society
MILTON — Thirty-Four students in the Milton Area School District were inducted into the newly-revitalized National Junior Honor Society. Milton Middle School has re-established its chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Initially established on Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a Junior High School. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School have decided to revitalize the chapter.