Milton, PA

34 students inducted National Junior Honor Society

By Justin Strawser jstrawser@dailyitem.com
Daily Item
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — Thirty-Four students in the Milton Area School District were inducted into the newly-revitalized National Junior Honor Society. Milton Middle School has re-established its chapter of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). Initially established on Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a Junior High School. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School have decided to revitalize the chapter.

www.dailyitem.com
