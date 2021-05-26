TURNSTILE Return with Perfect Summer Single “MYSTERY”: Stream

Telethon has the unique ability to craft interesting, fun, and palatable material that touches on decidedly less enjoyable aspects of life. The Milwaukee- and Chicago-based “Hard Pop” band came out of relative obscurity in 2017 to take listeners on a 90-minute ride to the edge of existence on its weighty (and legitimately kind of heavy) breakout album, The Grand Spontanean: A Tale Told In Five Acts. Telethon quickly followed that ambitious release by shining more light on the strange and arduous times we’re living through with its Modern Abrasive EP in 2018 and 2019’s excellent Hard Pop full-length (which we named one of that year’s best albums).