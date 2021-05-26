TURNSTILE Return with Perfect Summer Single “MYSTERY”: Stream
Baltimore hardcore sensations TURNSTILE have returned with the melodic stand-alone song “MYSTERY”, providing an early soundtrack to what hopes to be a bright summer ahead. TURNSTILE have flipped the script on hardcore with their first couple of albums, and a handful of EPs. Their sophomore LP, Time & Space, garnered much acclaim for its splendid mix of hardcore, R&B, dub, reggae, and straight-ahead rock riffs. The album landed at No. 7 on Heavy Consequence‘s Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.consequence.net