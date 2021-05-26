Cancel
Bench, Nikhazy help Ole Miss beat Auburn 7-4 in SEC tourney

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daily Mountain Eagle Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Justin Bench hit a solo home run to lead off Mississippi's four-run third inning and the Rebels led the rest of the way in their 7-4 win over Auburn on Tuesday night in the single-elimination first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Fifth-seeded Ole Miss (39-17)...

