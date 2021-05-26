Cancel
Alabama State

Tate highlights 6-run inning, Alabama tops South Carolina

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daily Mountain Eagle Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Tate hit a three-run homer, capping a six-run third inning, and No. 10 Alabama eased by No. 7 South Carolina 9-3 on Tuesday in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Alabama (30-22) will play No. 2 seed Tennessee on Wednesday. South Carolina (33-21) was...

