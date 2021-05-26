Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on May 26

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Wednesday, May 26, the No. 1 spot still belongs to Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, but the animated movie Home comes in at No. 2, pushing the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara? down to the third spot. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the kids' show Cocomelon and Season 3 of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

www.tvguide.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Eric Andre
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Rihanna
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Abbi Jacobson
Person
Manolo Cardona
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Watch Tv#Animated Tv#Mexican#Camp Cretaceous#Isla Nebular#Fbi#Legacy#Mitchells#Dea#Netflix Top#Superheroes#Family Sitcoms#Zombies#Guide#Knockoff Minions#Cute Aliens#Screentime#Exact Revenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
TV & VideosRefinery29

You Have 7 New Netflix Treats To Stream This Weekend. Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Netflix piled on the new releases, giving you everything from a deadly season of Lucifer to Inside, Bo Burnham's pandemic era time capsule of a comedy special. The streamer isn’t letting up this week.. Friday, June 4, heralds Netflix’s biggest premiere of the group: Sweet Tooth, a comic book adaptation executive produced by Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Will Forte and a Game of Thrones baddie appear in the fantasy drama, which tells the story of a hybrid deer-boy (Christian Convery) living in the vestiges of a global health crisis (that is several magnitudes of sci-fi weirdness separate from COVID).
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Watched At Home: Top Streaming Films for the Week of May 22

Welcome back, fellow couch potatoes, to another edition of DEG’s Watched at Home Top 20. This week shook things up in a big way. As all three of my loyal readers will recall, an intense battle for the crown between Wonder Woman 1984, The Little Things and The Marksman has gone on for quite some time. Well, whatever intensity those three served up just got blasted out the window by Warner Bros.’ live-action and animation hybrid Tom and Jerry.
TV ShowsElite Daily

14 Nickelodeon Shows To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Whether you're a ‘90s kid who grew up with the classics or a Gen Zer who knows the lyrics to every Victorious song, one thing everyone can agree on is that Nickelodeon knows how to make good TV. Since 1979, the children's network has consistently released creative and fun content that’s entertained both kids and the kids-at-heart. If it's been a while since you’ve seen your favorite Nickelodeon shows, luckily, Netflix has you covered.
MoviesPosted by
FOX26

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend May 28-31, 2021

(KUTV) - Since Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" invented the blockbuster, Memorial Day Weekend has been the unofficial kick off of the movie summer. This year, the weekend will serve as a litmus test to see just how anxious people are to return to watching movies in theaters. Disney is hedging their bets by putting "Cruella" in theaters and offering it as a premium upgrade (it will cost you an additional $30) to stream on Disney+. Paramount, however, is dropping "A Quiet Place Part II" exclusively in theaters (it will make its way to the Paramount+ streaming service in July).
TV SeriesTriple Pundit

‘Special’ Is the Netflix Series You Should Be Watching

We’re on the second of our two-part series on popular culture and how certain shows should be required watching for just about everyone in a corporate setting: HR, marketing, communications; and really, anyone. To that end, Special, the second season of which premiered on Netflix late last month, must be in your queue.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Is new Netflix series Sweet Tooth worth the watch?

Brand new fantasy series Sweet Tooth landed on Netflix this week and has already sky rocketed to the top trending TV shows - but is it worth watching? Find out what viewers have been saying... The series, which is adapted from a comic book series from the same name and...
TV & VideosCollider

'MacGruber': Peacock Series Adds Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke

MacGruber is back and just as bad at his job as ever but this time, with an all-star cast! The upcoming Peacock series has added the powerhouse acting trio of Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke. Initially rising to fame as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, MacGruber features Will Forte as a parody knock-off version of MacGyver who never could quite figure out how not to die.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The weekend is upon us once again, bringing with it several new additions to the Netflix library. While there might only be five fresh titles, they all hold the distinction of being in-house originals, with one in particular poised to draw in a massive audience. We are, of course, talking...
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Ted' Series Adaptation Set at Peacock From Seth MacFarlane

A live-action series adaptation of the “Ted” movies has been ordered straight-to-series at Peacock, Variety has learned. Seth MacFarlane is currently in negotiations to reprise the voice role of Ted, a foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy’s wish. More from Variety. Peacock...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Netflix Announces the Voice Cast For Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods Anime Series

Netflix Announces the Voice Cast For Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods Anime Series. Nearly two years have passed since Netflix announced that it was ordering a new anime series from Zack Snyder featuring characters from Norse mythology. Now, the project finally has a title. During today’s Geeked Week announcements, Netflix confirmed that Snyder’s show will be called Twilight of the Gods. Additionally, the full voice cast for the series was announced. You can check out the roster below.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Andrew Garfield Sings in Trailer for Netflix Mid-Life Crisis Musical tick, tick... BOOM!

Broadway sensation Lin-Manuel Miranda will be taking up the director’s chair for the first time to bring Johnathan Larson’s semi-autobiographical musical to the big screen. The first official teaser for the Netflix adaptation of tick, tick… BOOM! sees Andrew Garfield fretting about his own mortality. With In the Heights out today on HBO Max and in theaters, 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year for the multi-talented playwright.
TV Showsthestreamable.com

First Watch The Netflix Shows, Then Go Buy The Netflix Stuff

After streaming the shows, you can buy the merchandise — at least that’s what Netflix is banking on. The streamer has opened an online shop banking on the hopes that viewers will want to purchase everything from a “Lupin“-themed side table to t-shirts and hoodies based around characters from “Eden,” to jewelry and sculptures from “Yasuke.”
TV & Videosasumetech.com

Netflix: Is Infinite on Netflix?

The sci-fi action film Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg is the next big movie fans are excited for, and many Netflix subscribers are curious as to the flick’s availability on the streaming powerhouse’s platform. The Equalizer and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is at the helm of the exciting, action-packed endeavor....
MoviesDen of Geek

Infinite Review: Mark Wahlberg Movie Never Ends

Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite is one of those movies where the hero suddenly gets rescued in a daring raid after an ally crashes a vehicle through the wall of wherever the hero is being held. One has to wonder: how did the person driving the vehicle know that their friend/colleague/lover/boss wasn’t directly on the other side of the wall and turned into paste when they smashed through it?
MoviesDispatch

What to stream this weekend: HBO Max musical 'In the Heights,' Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

While movie theaters are mostly back up and running for the summer season, new streaming films are still coming home to entertain you and your family. This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu tackles the movie version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pre-"Hamilton" Broadway hit for HBO Max, Mark Wahlberg sees past lives in a Paramount+ sci-fi action thriller, a lost George Romero film is unearthed by Shudder, and Gina Rodriguez fights sleep deprivation in a Netflix family drama.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Netflix Drops New Clip For Karen Gillan’s Gunpowder Milkshake

It might be a broad generalization, but Netflix appears to be drawing inspiration from the John Wick playbook when it comes to deciding which original action movies to acquire and debut exclusively on the platform. Extraction saw Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake embark on a hand-to-hand, weaponized and vehicular path of...