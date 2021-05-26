What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on May 26

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. On Wednesday, May 26, the No. 1 spot still belongs to Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead, but the animated movie Home comes in at No. 2, pushing the Spanish-language thriller Who Killed Sara? down to the third spot. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are the kids' show Cocomelon and Season 3 of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.