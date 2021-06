We continue our review of the past Everton season, in which each department will be recapped and rated. Next up: the strikers. After a disjointed and fragmented campaign last year, Everton looked to show their improvement across the pitch, yet especially in the final attacking third in the 2020-2021 season. With the departure of Moise Kean to PSG at the end of the last summer transfer window, the Toffees were left using Dominic Calvert-Lewin as their number nine whenever available, with Richarlison acting as a winger, his backup or even partner depending on the shape used by the manager.