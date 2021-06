A former Arsenal favourite who has been described as “100 percent” available this summer would “love” an Emirates return, according to a reliable transfer source. Arsenal have endured a rollercoaster of a campaign under Mikel Arteta. For the first time since 1996, the Gunners may be without European football next season due to their mid-table league position. The club harboured genuine hopes of qualifying through winning the Europa League, but their dreams were dashed by Spanish side Villarreal at the semi-final stage.