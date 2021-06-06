Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan and Harry will be allowed to accept more gifts for new baby daughter than Archie

By Isabelle Aron
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pjNj_0aBz8rRT00

Meghan and Harry will not have to follow strict royal protocol around baby gifts for their daughter now they have stepped back as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl this summer, which will be their second child.

When the couple had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, they were subject to strict royal protocol around accepting gifts sent to celebrate the birth of their son.

Meghan and Harry were senior royals who must follow official rules when accepting gifts for any occasion.

Guidelines on the Royal Family’s official website state: “The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor.

Read more:

“In this regard, before accepting any gift, careful consideration should always be given, wherever practicable, to the donor, the reason for and occasion of the gift and the nature of the gift itself.”

The couple have previously shared examples of gift giving for Archie, including a waffle maker from his great-grandmother, the Queen, for Christmas in California and books from Oprah Winfrey’s book club for his birthday.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting a baby girl.

The couple announced on 31 March last year that they would be stepping back from the royal family and moving to America. The move, which has been described as “Megxit”, means that Meghan and Harry are no longer senior royals.

Although strict protocol may no longer apply, it’s possible that the couple would prefer donations over gifts for their baby girl.

In a post on their official Instagram account in 2019, a spokesperson said the couple were encouraging members of the public to make charitable donations rather than sending gifts for Archie.

The spokesperson said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child.

"In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks."

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk#Baby Girl#Princess#Christmas Gifts#The Gift#The Royal Family#Megxit#Duke#Daughter#Baby Gifts#Meghan Markle Cry#Books#Charitable Donations#Senior Royals#Occasion#Accept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
Celebritieshelloniceworld.com

Royal baby girl: Harry and Meghan announce birth of daughter Lilibet Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Harry and Meghan said Lilibet was born on Friday at 11.40am Santa Barbara, California, and is now “settling in at home”. Lilibet is named after the Queen, her great-grandmother, and her middle...
Worldzapgossip.com

Princess Diana’s astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet

Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Debbie Frank began working with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother in 1989 and the pair remained close until Diana died in a car crash in...
CelebritiesTelegraph

Royal family tree: where Meghan and Harry's baby daughter fits into the line of succession

In the wake of Prince Philip's death, the Royal family are looking toward happier times with the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed their second child. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple's first daughter, is the third royal newborn to arrive in 2021, following the birth of Princess Eugenie's son August in February, and Zara Tindall's son Lucas in March. Princess Beatrice is also expecting a baby in the autumn.
Worldtheroyalobserver.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Say Daughter Lili 'Is More Than We Could Have Ever Imagined'

So much love! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry couldn't be happier with their new bundle of joy, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the pair wrote on their Archewell website.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

What relationship will Harry and Meghan’s new baby have with the royal family?

On 14 February, Valentine’s Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting a second child.They made the announcement with a single black and white image of the couple, showing Meghan’s baby bump, taken by a photographer friend, Misan Harriman.Although the exact due date has not been disclosed, the couple made clear that their daughter is due in the summertime. She will be the younger sister of their two-year-old son Archie.Despite Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the British monarchy having changed since the birth of Archie, and no longer being senior working royals, their daughter will be related...
Celebritiessrnnews.com

Meghan and Harry name baby daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Diana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif./LONDON (Reuters) -Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to her second child, a girl, whom she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen Elizabeth and his late mother Princess Diana. Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in...
WorldSlate

What Are Harry and Meghan Really Up to With the New Royal Baby Name?

The daughter that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were expecting a few months ago—her impending arrival was just one revelation that came out of their explosive Oprah interview, you may recall—is now here. And her name is … Lilibet Diana Mountbattan-Winsdor. Let’s unpack that for a moment. An...